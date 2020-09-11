Trinidad Tidings: Trinidad to hold Coastal Festival Sept. 20

The Trinidad Coastal Festival, a dispersed community celebration of the Trinidad Gateway to the California Coastal National Monument, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is a “physically distanced” in person event, depending on the latest county and City of Trinidad guidelines on public gatherings. Masks and six feet of physical distance are required. Frequent washing or sanitizing encouraged. The Trinidad Rancheria provides restrooms at the harbor.

At this writing, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust executive direct0r and event chair Carol Vander Meer with her committee representatives from Trinidad Rancheria, California State Parks, Bureau of Land Management, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust and Trinidad Museum, are planning on outdoor activities, however, last-minute changes due to COVID-19 restrictions, may apply and the latest information may be obtained at the TCLT web site at trinidadcoastallandtrust.org.

Currently, the day’s events include mini-kayak tours from 9 a.m. to noon at launcher beach at the harbor. Reservations required by emailing [email protected].

Coastal clean up information and drop off occur from 9 a.m. to noon. Seabird viewing will take place at Trinidad Bay Memorial Park (former site of Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse) from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Trinidad Head 1891 Lighthouse grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to noon.

Fishing off the pier from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with poles and instructions provided by the Trinidad Rancheria will take place for children 15 and under.

See what is under water at a Remote Operation Vehicle (ROV) demonstration at the harbor. The Trinidad Civic Club will have an information table at the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse and Fog Bell near the Trinidad State Beach parking area. There will be outdoor displays in Saunders Park near Trinidad Museum and the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust and Gallery on Janis Court off Patrick’s Point Drive.

No food or beverage venues are planned, however, the Seascape Restaurant is open through the day with outdoor seating at the pier. The Beachcomber Cafe, The Eatery and Lighthouse Grill have take-out food available.

Angela Edmunds of California State Parks will provide Facebook videos for those unable to attend the event. For information, call (707) 677-2501 or go to trinidadcoastallandtrust.org.

Blood Drive

The Trinidad Civic Club in coordination with the Northern California Community Blood Bank are sponsoring a Blood Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 2 to 6 p.m. in front of the Trinidad Town Hall on Trinidad Street.

There is a shortage of blood due to the coronavirus pandemic. However there is a constant demand. If you are healthy and well, call (707) 443-8004 to reserve a time to donate. The donation requires approximately one hour of your time.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















