Trinidad Tidings: Trinidad School’s eighth grade Class of 2021 graduates in style

The Trinidad School Class of 2021 eighth graders celebrated an in-person outdoor graduation ceremony last week with unabashed joy!

Matilda Bos, Mazzy Calovich, Emery Cortes, Violet Curtis-Gabriel, Daniel Davidson, Gavin Day, Jack Dixon, Kloee Donnelly, Ella Eisner, Pearl Hagen, Nikita Haskell, Summit Hodgson, Arya Mettier, Austin Mitchell, Noa Mitchell, Cayenne Pruter, Cayleb Riley, Gaige Smith, Caesar Taylor, Daily Vack, Charles Vanderpool, Lucas Wimberly and Kieryn Wolfe were the graduates who were presented diplomas by Superintendent-Principal Alyse Nichols and School Board President Jan West.

The white capped and gowned class joined in a drum parade Pomp and Circumstance processional led by music teacher Jessie Jonathan followed by James Miner’s guitar interpretation of Amazing Grace.

The ceremony began with remarks by Shirley Laos and Rachel Dilthey on the success of a plan formed by the students when they were fourth graders to eliminate the use of wasteful plastic locally.

The eighth graders gave accolades to their teachers, staff, parents and mentors through nine years of learning and growth.

Ella Eisner, valedictorian and the great-granddaughter of Trinidad School administrative assistant Carolyn Eisner, presented her hopeful remarks on her school experiences. Jan West and Alyse Nichols gave uplifting speeches, praising the resilience of the students, teachers and families through the coronavirus challenges since March 2020, which in-person instruction came to an abrupt halt.

Awards were presented starting with the Valedictorian Award to Ella Eisner presented by Ellen Brown and teachers Margie Cunningham and Tyler Vack.

Ella Eisner also earned the Trinidad Chamber of Commerce Math Award presented by Chantelle Leatherwood and Margie Cunningham.

Kloee Donnelly earned the Mickey Fleschner Science Award and the Trinidad Museum Social Studies Award went to Austin Mitchell. Violet Curtis-Gabriel was awarded the Friends of the Trinidad Library Language Arts Award and her original poem was read by Tyler Vack.

The Trinidad School Education Foundation Art Award was presented to Nikita Haskell by art teacher Thao Le Khac and Michelle Lane and the Music Awards were given to Gavin Day and Jack Dixon by Jessie Jonathan.

The PTO Upstander Award went to Kieryn Wolfe and Daisy Vack, daughter of her proud teacher parents, Tyler and Thao.

The George Herd Leadership Award, emphasizing the importance of integrity, honesty, kindness, responsibility, positive attitude and a spirit of volunteerism, was presented by George Herd’s daughter, Ellen Brown, to Austin Mitchell.

Each graduate was honored for their best individual qualities Tyler Vack and Margie Cunningham, both inspirational teachers.

Margie Cunningham is to be honored in Philadelphia this summer for her civics instruction, during which students “met” Supreme Court Justices and heard other presentations on the U.S. Constitution via the National Constitution Center on-line classes.

The outdoor play area was beautifully decorated with widely spaced lavender-topped tables and fresh flowers, and the raised graduation platform was lovingly festooned with flowers and decorations in green and purple created by parents, students and staff.

Planning Commission to review Memorial Lighthouse at Harbor Project tonight

The Trinidad Planning Commission will meet via Zoom at 6 p.m. tonight.

On the agenda is review the grading permit application for permanent placement of the Memorial Lighthouse and 1898 fog bell at the Trinidad Rancheria harbor site, approximately where they rest now but elevated on a concrete foundation.

