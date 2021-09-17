Trinidad Tidings: Trinidad Appreciation Weekend is Sept. 25 and 26

Trinidad Appreciation Weekend, a dispersed, outdoor celebration of the California Coastal National Monument Trinidad Gateway, will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26.

Coordinators Carol Vander Meer and Michelle Kunst of the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Leisyka Parrot, interpretative specialist with the Bureau of Land Management, and CCNM partners invite the community to enjoy the small group activities that highlight what the Trinidad Gateway to the California Coastal National Monument has to offer.

CCNM, established in 2000, consists of the 20,000 offshore rocks along 800 miles of the California coast. The Trinidad Gateway is the most active of the 12 gateway regions with its abundance of striking geological formations, marine life, birds and plants.

CCNM formed partnerships in 2006 with Trinidad non-profits, wildlife enthusiasts, government and tribal entities and conservation groups to preserve, protect, and appreciate the abundance of natural and cultural history of Trinidad. The partners meet quarterly.

Weekend activities include mini kayak tours, bi-lingual bird walks to the Trinidad Head Lighthouse, fishing for kids and families off Trinidad pier, seabird watching, coastal cleanup and more.

A detailed schedule is available at trinidadcoastallandtrust.org. Reservations required for some events. Information about the weekend will be available at the Trinidad Civic Club table near the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse at the harbor on Saturday, Sept. 25 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. For information, call the TCLT office at (707) 677-2501 or email [email protected].

Historic church changes

The Trinidad City Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on proposed changes at 426 Trinity St., the 1914 former Presbyterian Church building which also has accommodated the Trinidad Library and Saints Martha and Mary Episcopal Church over the decades.

Charles and Sherry Vanderpool, the new owners, propose converting the building to an art center with community events.

Activities would include but not necessarily be limited to various classes (painting or yoga for instance), art shows, movie showings, musical performances and community gatherings.

The Zoom platform meeting will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Go to the City’s Calendar (trinidad.ca.gov/calendar) to participate in the meeting. Comments may be delivered to the City Clerk at Town Hall in advance of the meeting.

Email Patti at [email protected].















