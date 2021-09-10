Trinidad Tidings: Trinidad Appreciation Weekend is coming up

Big Lagoon artist Matthew Dodge has an exhibit of his latest work at Forbes & Associates in Saunders Plaza in Trinidad through Oct. 26.

Matthew’s technique is self-developed. He takes photographs in local natural settings, digitally edits them, prints them on canvas, and then meticulously hand-colors them, using a variety of color media. After coloring he hand-carves the images using rotary engraving tools and X-Acto knives until the realized image is revealed.

Matthew uses the term “Sculpted Photographs” to describe the one-of-a-kind art works. To peruse more work by Matthew Dodge, visit MattDodgeImages.com or contact him at [email protected].

Trinidad vaccination clinics

The Trinidad Civic Club, together with the Humboldt County Health Department, is sponsoring a vaccination clinic at Trinidad Town Hall on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m., with a follow up clinic three weeks later on Sept. 30.

Both the Pfizer (two shots) and Johnson & Johnson (one shot) vaccinations will be available for those 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccination was officially approved by the FDA on Aug. 23.

Walk-in clients are welcome. For an appointment, go to MyTurn.ca.gov. For health questions, or information about the recent Center for Disease Control recommendations for booster shots eight months after your first vaccinations, call (707) 445-6200. For clinic questions, call Jan West at (707) 677-3655 or email [email protected].

Trinidad Appreciation Weekend

The California Coastal Monument-Bureau of Land Management partners, which include Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum, City of Trinidad, Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria, Yurok Tribe, Tsurai Ancestral Society, Audubon Society, HSU Marine Laboratory, California State Parks and others, will hold a planning meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. via zoom to finalize plans for Trinidad Appreciation Weekend, which will take place on Sept. 25 and 26 in Trinidad.

Activities will include mini kayak tours, seabird watching, fishing from the pier, bilingual walks to the Trinidad Head Lighthouse viewing area. Trinidad Civic Club will have an information table at the Memorial Lighthouse site at the harbor. Find out more by emailing [email protected].

Trinidad Coastal Clean Up

Trinidad Coastal Land Trust is a Site Captain for this year’s Coastal Clean-up Month hosted by the Northcoast Environmental Center.

Come out on Sunday, Sept. 26, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and meet at Moonstone Beach or Houda Point to pick up supplies, obtain directions, and drop off trash afterwards.

The event is meant to clean up all of the beaches, trails and parking areas between the Little River and Trinidad along Scenic Drive.

Email Patti at [email protected].















