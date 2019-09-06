Trinidad Tidings: Tour the lighthouse, enjoy some art

Happy birthday to Bob Hallmark, who turned 90 on Aug. 29. Commercial fisherman, former Harbor Commissioner, restaurant owner, craftsman, founding member of the Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, which held its first Crab (now Fish) Festival on the Hallmark-built Trinidad Pier in 1957, philanthropist, and loving husband of wife, Carol, was feted by his Dog House Gang coffee pals and friends at the Seascape Restaurant.

One of Trinidad’s most beloved citizens, an ambassador of good will wherever he goes, Bob enjoys the good wishes of all of Trinidad.

Trinidad Civic Club

Trinidad Civic Club members and guests are cordially invited to the first meeting of the season on Thursday, Sept. 5 by Co-Presidents Dana Hope and Jan West.

The business meeting starts at 10 a.m. An update on the successfully completed work by the Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria and the Yurok Tribe at the former Memorial Lighthouse site at Edwards and Trinity streets will be presented.

The site is now called the Trinidad Bay Memorial Park. Plans for the Memorial Lighthouse located on Trinidad Rancheria harbor land will be discussed as well.

Fine Arts Inner Conversation

Donna Haddock, co-founder of Inner Center Fine Arts Institute, will lead a “Fine Arts Inner Conversation” on Friday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. The intimate gatherings require advance reservations as seating is limited. Call (707) 496-5350 for Salon venue and for information. A $10 donation is suggested. Light refreshments served.

Trinidad Lighthouse open house

The 1871 Trinidad Head Lighthouse will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 7. The California Coastal National Monument-Bureau of Land Management, Trinidad Museum volunteer docents and the Trinidad Rancheria make the event possible. The main gate to the lighthouse is open all day for hikers, however tours inside only take place during the two-hour period.

Pedestrian tours only. No vehicular access. Dogs must be kept on leash.

‘Road to Redemption’ at WCA

A new exhibit, “Road to Redemption,” featuring carved and kiln-formed glass by Susan Bloch and oil paintings by Yvonne Kern, opens at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr., on Sunday, Sept. 8. A reception for the artists is planned from 1 to 4 p.m., writes Curator Ann Anderson.

‘Cruising Antarctica & Walking With Penguins’

Art professor emeritus, world traveler, historian and native plant expert Ron Johnson and his wife, Melanie, toured Antarctica recently. Dr. Johnson will share his inspirational observations and photographs of the breathtaking journey in an OLLI (Osher Life-long Learning) class, “Cruising Antarctic & Walking with Penguins” on two successive Wednesdays, Sept. 11 and 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trinidad Library. Call OLLI at HSU (707) 826-5880 or go to humboldt.edu/olli to sign up for Course #43844. There is a $45 class fee.

Redwood Coast Village

Trinidad’s Kate Green writes that the Redwood Coast Village will hold an informational gathering at Trinidad Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m.

The Village is a non-profit member organization supporting seniors who want to remain in their own homes and are assisted in doing so through help provided by fellow members and volunteers – help one might be offered by a friend or neighbor – simple household tasks, weeding, walking the dog, taking out the trash, driving, and so forth.

Membership and available support services will be explained as well as the variety of interest groups which have formed by individual members who get together for social events or to share rides to activities: everything from book groups to kayaking, outings, playing mahjong, walking, pie parties, and more. For more information, call the Village office Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at (707) 442-3763, ext. 217.

Author at Trinidad Library

Trinidad author Glory Ralston will read from her latest novel, Found in the Woods on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in Trinidad Library. She will read from her book, tell about her life-long interest in writing, and sign books. Her books are available locally at Blake’s Books, Northtown Books and Chapman’s Bookery. Readers also can order her books on amazon.com in paperback and eBook format.

Trinidad Art Night Sept. 6

Don’t forget Trinidad Art Night takes place on Friday, September 6 at venues all over Trinidad from 6 to 9 p.m. Music, food, exhibits, children’s activities and more to satisfy every taste.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















