Trinidad Tidings: The seaside village ushers in the new year

My sister, Margie Van Nostrand of San Diego, visited Trinidad in December. While I lazily watched one of my favorite Christmas films, The Bishop’s Wife, starring Cary Grant, David Niven and Loretta Young, my sister was busy composing the following poem, which seems appropriate to share as we begin, with hope and joy, 2020.

A New Year’s Greeting

May you have joy in

two thousand and twenty,

And may you have health and

good fortune a-plenty,

And may you look forward

to sights you have set –

And never stop dreaming

of futures unmet.

‘Twas Einstein who told us like

cyclists are we

And balance we keep, moving

forward and free.

But let us not think our

trajectory’s straight.

When the journey’s misshapen we turn, sometimes wait.

We wait and we learn from the

traveler beside us

Who may have an inkling

– a word that would guide us.

For life is a journey

– a road to be shared

With cyclists unnumbered.

(How many have cared?)

Exquisite new exhibit at WCA

“The Elements of Humboldt Through Rainbow Eyes,” a new multi-media art exhibit by Artist in Residence Crystal Ange, opens on Sunday, Jan. 12 with a reception for the artist from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Westhaven Center for the Arts.

Crystal Ange is showing her framed photography, jewelry, journals, resin, sewing and wands. She describes her work as “a visionary experience of fire, water, earth, air and surprise” inspired by nature.

WCA is located at 501 South Westhaven Drive. Regular gallery hours are Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit westhavencenter.org or call (707) 677-9493.

Trinidad Civic Club to meet

Co-Presidents Dana Hope and Jan West will preside at a Club Brainstorming Session on Thursday, Jan. 9 starting at 10 a.m. at the Club Room, Town Hall.

Hostesses will be Janine Volkmar, Penne O’Gara and Diane Cohan. Members and guests cordially invited to begin 2020 with fresh ideas and plans for a year of community service.

Pac Out Green Team tackle Scenic Drive

Trinidad Coastal Land Trust announces the next Pac Out Green Team clean-up effort on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Join in the volunteer spirit removing invasive species and trash by meeting at the far south end of Scenic Drive at the cul de sac at 8:45 a.m. Wear sturdy boots, gloves, and outdoor clothing.

It’s fun and rewarding. Call the TCLT office at (707) 677-2501 for information.

The Story Loving Bloodhound

Katie is a certified therapy dog for literacy. She is soft and friendly and she loves hearing stories.

The next “Read to a Dog” session at Trinidad Library is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. Children can experience a one-on-one 20 minute session with Katie.

Trainer Claudia writes that “Children who read to animals can improve reading and communication skills, as well as gain confidence in their abilities.”

Subsequent sessions are set for Feb. 22 and March 28. Call (707) 677-0227 for inquiries.

