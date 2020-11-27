Trinidad Tidings: The blessings of living in paradise

Thanksgiving week reminds us of infinite gratitude for the blessings of living in a place where outdoor beauty abounds all around us.

Naturalist-photographer Jim Webb caught kayakers JoAnn Schuch and Joey Wauters on Big Lagoon with a flock of Buffleheads and a pair of Mergansers close by. Life is good.

Baker Beach & Sotsin Point Work Day

Join dedicated Trinidad Coastal Land Trust and community volunteers for a day of invasive species removal, trail maintenance and beach clean up on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9:30 to noon.

Meet at Baker Beach parking lot prepared with a mask, gloves and clothing and shoes suitable for working. This event will be COVID-19 compliant so workers will need to keep six feet apart from each other.

Reservations are required. Email [email protected] or call (707) 677-2501 for questions.

Native Plant Garden

The Native Plant Garden behind Trinidad Museum has freshly renewed decomposed granite and redwood lined pathways ready for holiday leisure walks.

The recent rains have attracted frogs to the partially filled vernal pond. Birds abound.

Garden volunteers work every Thursday to keep the plants healthy. New garden enthusiast volunteers always are welcome. Call Native Plant Garden Chairman Jill Mefford at (707) 267-0999 for information.

Inside the museum, there is a new exhibit on Trinidad Sawmills, curated by Mary Spinas Kline and Alexandra Cox, in the Heritage Room. Come by on Saturday or Sunday between 12:30 and 4 p.m., current fall-winter open hours. Call (707) 677-3816 for more information.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















