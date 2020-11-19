Trinidad Tidings: The Blessing of the Fleet

The 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet, honoring Trinidad’s commercial fishing fleet captains and their crews, who begin to set their crab pots soon, will occur on Thanksgiving morning at 10 a.m. Prayers, blessings and presentation of hand made good luck talismans will be given.

This year it is a Facebook Live event, virtual and online. As in past years, everyone is welcome, and it is a family friendly event. If you cannot join online, then please take a moment or two between 10 and 11 a.m. Thanksgiving morning to send your virtual blessings out to all who work at sea. The Blessing of the Fleet committee also will upload to YouTube so you can send blessings all year long. Log onto Facebook and like our page @TrinidadBlessing

This is an opportunity for the community to come together and bless the fishermen, fishing families and Coast Guard of our community for their efforts. Axel Lindgren III and his family will give a traditional Native blessing facing to the four directions followed by a nondenominational blessing from Officiant Dana Hope, M.A.

The captains and vessels in the 2020-2021 fishing season are Zach Rotwein, “Miss Phyllis,” Craig Goucher, “Secondwind,” John Provolt, “JO,” John Roley, “BettyAnn,” Rick Metheny, “Joie Lynn,” Mike McBrair, “Sundown,” Keith Irvin, “Kai-Aku,” Rodney Adams, “Sjoholm,” Mark Helderbrant, “Nightwind,” Dave Rorback, “Jeannie II,” Brenden Simmes, “Marlene Rose,” Kurt Wilson, “Wind Rose,” Tony Sepulveda, “Shellback” and Andy Smyth, “Blizzard.”

Also being honored are retiring captains Tom Lesher, “Jumpin Jack,” Danny Cox, “Express,” John Hinkley, “Alibi,” and Jim Habib, “Defender.”

Each year the Trinidad School 4th grade students draw pictures of the fishing boats and write poems to honor the fishermen. You can view their colorful art the Facebook page. This year’s poster was drawn by Anaia Beneman.

The event is made possible by major sponsor Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, and many community partners including Windansea, Trinidad Bay Fishermen’s Marketing Association, Trinidad Civic Club, Omar Mejia, and the Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria.

The Blessing of the Fleet Committee includes Marge O’Brien (founder), Susan Rotwein, Kim Adams, Greta Daniels, Chelsey Provolt and Marna Powell. For more information, contact Susan Rotwein at (707) 798-0630. The Facebook page is Facebook.com/TrinidadBlessing.

Memorial Blue Star By-Way Marker

Small gatherings of families and friends of Armed Forces of America veterans stopped at Trinidad’s Memorial Blue Star By-Way Marker on Edwards Street across from Katy’s Smokehouse to honor veterans last week on Veterans Day.

National Garden Clubs Inc. are responsible for placing these markers, several of which exist in Humboldt County. Patrick’s Point Garden Club President Donna Haddock organized the placement of the Edwards Street marker in 2006.

