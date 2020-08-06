Trinidad Tidings: Tempting Italian meals to go benefit CASA

Trinidad Civic Club is partnering with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) to raise funds by ordering with tempting Italian dinners.

Save yourself a night of cooking dinner on Friday, Aug. 14 by selecting an Italian dinner from CASA.

Trinidad Civic Club Co-President Jan West will pick up the dinners at 5 p.m. and bring them to Trinidad, where you can pick them up at 5:45-6:30 p.m. on the Civic Club porch in front of Town Hall (wear your face covering, requests Jan).

Go to humboldtcasa.org/italian-dinner-night/ to order from a variety of choices. Rich Italian lasagna, creamy home made Alfredo, hearty organic vegetables and salads, local artisan breads, and both red and white wines are among the selections.

Just click on the green box, enter your information and be sure to write in the Trinidad Civic Club as your team and order right away. Indicate 5 p.m. pickup on Aug. 14.

For more information, email [email protected]. All of the funds raised will be used to uplift local foster youth in local communities.

In other Civic Club news, the Club thanks Mary Kline, Suzanne Atiyeh and Jan and Jack West for giving the Memorial Lighthouse at the harbor a cleaning last weekend.

The Club has hired Trinity Valley Engineering of Willow Creek to help plan the permanent location of the lighthouse at Trinidad Rancheria property at the harbor area.

Details will be forthcoming as they are presented to the club.

Tidepool Exploration

Trinidad Coastal Land Trust will present a morning of Tidepool Exploration on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Baker Beach on Scenic Drive.

Join naturalists to learn about the wonders of the Trinidad coast's intertidal zone and explore colorful and diverse tidepools.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $20/year!

The exploration will focus on how the creatures exposed at a minus tide survive and thrive.

Meet at the Scenic Drive parking area for Baker Beach, about one and one-half miles south of Trinidad. The trail is steep with a moderately challenging terrain.

There are slippery rocks. Come prepared with shoes that can get wet. The event will be COVID-19 safety compliant, with face coverings and six-feet of physical distance.

Reservations are required. Email [email protected] or call (707) 677-2501 to make sure you have a place as these programs are popular.

Last month's Intertidal Exploration caused some excitement when two participants spotted an ambiguous, translucent, gelatinous creature in a small pool and exclaimed that they had found a jellyfish.

However, upon further inspection, the group realized it was a three-inch long sea slug covered with long bushy cerata (tentacles) and tiny orange, black and white sprinkles; a nudibranch.

Further research revealed that it is called a Giant Rainbow nudibranch, or Dendronotus iris, and that they live in the subtidal zone which is the area just below the lowest tide.

The nudibranch must have been washed ashore at the high tide. The nudibranch's primary diet consists of subtidal anemones.

The creature bites off entire tentacles or grazes with their radula (slug teeth equivalent).

Also sighted were a gumboot chiton, a San Diego dorid nudibranch, many aggregating anemone colonies, and young kelp crabs according to Michelle Kunst and the TCLT website at trinidadcoastallandtrust.org.

Email Patti at [email protected].















