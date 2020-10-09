Trinidad Tidings: Tastin’ Trinidad is now a to-go event

Tastin’ Trinidad, a Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce annual event, will be different this year due to the coronavirus.

Chef Brett Shuler will prepare picnics to go to pick up at Saunders Park off Patrick’s Point Drive on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

When you come to pick up your meal, you can walk through an outdoor art show curated by Toni Magyar. The picnics to go will include grilled salmon with chimichurri sauce, roasted red potatoes and sauteed green beans with garlic and tomato at a cost of $20.

You can pick up a bottle of Moonstone Crossing Wish Upon a Star, a red blend, or Dry Riesling wine for $20. A meal and a bottle of wine costs $35.

Reserve your meal and pay online at the chamber’s new website at exploretrinidadca.com. Take your picnic home or head to the beach. Guests may not dine at Saunders Park. Email [email protected] for more information.

In memory of Judy Lake

The Trinidad Civic Club is joining the Saturday, Oct. 10 Alzheimer’s Walk in memory of Judy Lake, owner of Katy’s Smokehouse with her husband, Bob Lake.

Trinidad Civic Club members Jan West, Joey Wauters, Patty Stearns, Sharon Ferrett, Barbara Cline, Martha Sue Davis and others will gather at the Trinidad School parking lot at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 and walk, wearing masks and with physical distancing, around the streets of Trinidad for about a mile.

Each member may carry a color-coded promise flower to show your association with Alzheimer’s, such as spouse, family member, friend or other.

You can bring a donation when you come to walk or send a donation, payable to the Alzheimer’s Association, to Jan West, P.O. Box 30, Trinidad, CA 95570.

Email [email protected] for more information. Let Jan know in advance (707 845-5741) and she will pick up a “promise flower” for you before the walk.

Trinidad Civic Club

The Trinidad Civic Club is selling jewelry in a joint effort to raise money for the Memorial Lighthouse relocation project at the harbor and for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).

Baroni Designs created a special edition of sterling-silver jewelry for CASA to benefit foster youth. The “It Matters!” theme, set in a starfish motif, makes a beautiful gift. Necklaces, bracelets and earrings and the “It Matters” pin are listed on the Trinidad Civic Club website (trinidadcivicclub.org) at very reasonable prices.

Since the pandemic has eliminated organizations’ ability to hold live events, online fundraising has become essential. For questions, email [email protected].

Museum open

Trinidad Museum, having been closed for six months due to the coronavirus, is open on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

There are two new exhibits up: “All Aboard! Trinidad Trains” in the Photography Room and “Native American Tobacco Baskets and Pipes from Northwestern California” in the Native American Room.

Another exhibit, “Trinidad Sawmilling” is under construction in the Heritage Room. More details on these exhibits next week. Masks required. Hand sanitizer available. Physical distancing important. For information, call (707) 677-3816.

Email Patti at [email protected].















