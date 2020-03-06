Trinidad Tidings: Take a class, volunteer, tour the lighthouse

“Spanish Exploration on the Pacific Northwest Coast 1774-1794” will be the subject of an OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning) class set for Wednesday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at Trinidad Library.

Learn about how and why the Spanish claimed Trinidad for King Carlos III (1759-1788) in 1775, and about voyages of discovery and exploration before and after that, largely through the navigational and diplomatic skills of Juan Francisco de la Bodega y Quadra and other Enlightenment-era mariners.

This columnist is leading the class with the assistance of Alexandra Cox, who helped to compile the slide show of principal players, maps, sketches and charts relating to the 20-year period when Spanish influence in the Pacific Northwest was at its zenith.

Register at humboldt.edu/olli, class #24956 or call (707) 826-5880. Tuition is $35 for OLLI members; $60 for non-members.

Volunteer Stewardship Days

Help care for the land you love. Join Trinidad Coastal Land Trust volunteers to work on trails on the first Saturday of the month from 9:30 to noon. Stewardship Days are planned for March 7 at Houda Point; April 4 at Baker Beach; and May 2 at the Bruno Groth Redwood Grove.

Email [email protected] or call (707) 677-2501 for more information. Go to trinidadcoastallandtrust.org to learn more about TCLT activities.

Quarterly Gathering

Representatives from the Bureau of Land Management, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria, HSU Marine Laboratory, California State and National Parks, Trinidad Museum, the City of Trinidad and the California Marine Protected Areas met last week to plan 2020 committee work and events relating to trail maintenance, recreation, interpretation and community outreach.

The North Coast Seabird Protection Network is part of the CCNM-Bureau of Land Management, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust and other partners’ mission. Spring training dates for becoming a Seabird Protection Network volunteer take place on March 25 and 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. followed by field training on March 28 and 29 from 8 a.m. to noon.

A data entry workshop is set for March 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Seabird surveys are conducted from April to August. Call (707) 677-2501 for venues and more information.

The Ambassador Training Program for the Trinidad Gateway to the California Coastal National Monument starts April 8 with three evening classes from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 8, 15 and 22.

Field sessions will take place on April 11, 19, 26 and May 2 with optional training for school tours on April 29. The sessions end with a May 9 kayak tour for graduates.

Volunteer Ambassadors help the public understand and appreciate the natural resources and significance of the CCNM by assisting with outreach events, tabling opportunities, interpretive walks and school education programs.

The training sessions cover topics including intertidal ecology, botany, geology, seabirds, local history and land conservation. Find out more by emailing [email protected] or call (707) 677-2501.

Girls Pro Baseball

Trinidad Civic Club will host author and historian Merrie A. “Cricket” Fidler on Thursday, March 5 in the Club Room, Town Hall. Fidler, who resides in Big Lagoon, will tell about her baseball-centered life and her book, “The Origins & History of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.”

Born in Weed, California, Merry Fidler grew up watching her father and two older brothers play for the Dunsmuir City Baseball Team and subsequently played softball on her junior high school and high school teams in Redding.

As a teenager, she also joined the Redding Comets Women’s Softball Team. She earned her BA in physical education from Sacramento State University and competed in softball games at the same time.

She earned an MA in sport history from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1976 and published her book based on her university thesis in 2006. Fidler’s presentation begins at 11:30 a.m. TCC members and guests cordially invited to attend. A business meeting with Dana Hope and Jan West presiding, begins at 10 a.m. Martha Sue Davis and Barbara Cline will be hostesses.

Lighthouse open

Tours of the 1871 Trinidad Head Lighthouse will take place on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to noon courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management and Trinidad Museum volunteers. Pedestrian access only.

Follow the road to the southwest tip of Trinidad Head, where the working lighthouse rests 175 feet above sea level. Visitors who climb up to the lighthouse tower can see the last fog bell house in California. It is located about 125 feet above sea level east of the lighthouse.

The 1898 two-ton bronze fog bell which is temporarily located in front of the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse in the harbor area, rang fog warnings to vessels until 1947, when electronic warning signals were installed in the fog bell house.

Email Patti at [email protected].















