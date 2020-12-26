Trinidad Tidings: So many feathery friends at the garden

Trinidad’s Matthew Marshall leads a busy, productive life. Leading Redwood Coast Energy Authority and being active on the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum and Westhaven Volunteer Fire Department are some of his responsibilities besides keeping his bagpipes in good order for the annual Memorial Ceremony at the former Memorial Lighthouse site (now called Trinidad Bay Memorial Park).

He and his wife, Stacie, are the parents of an adorable toddler, Alex Loretta Marshall, who will be two years old on Feb. 18, 2021. Matthew and his daughter took some time recently to have a stroll and watch birds in the Trinidad Museum Native Plant Garden while Stacie was catching up on some work at the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust gallery nearby.

Here is what Matthew shared:

“I just wanted to send a big year-end ‘thank you’ to the native plant garden team for all your work. Alex loves running around the trails, and if anyone is into birds here is the list that Alex and I saw Sunday morning when we were their during a break in the rain: Crow, Raven, Western Gull, Robin, Varied Thrush, Hermit Thrush, Spotted Towhee, White-crowned Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Fox Sparrow, House Sparrow, Junco, Pine Siskin, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Black Phoebe, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Wrentit, Lesser Goldfinch, Northern Flicker, Anna’s Hummingbird, Stellers Jay

And that was just one short, toddler-led amble around on a rainy day – not bad at all for a little patch of land that used to be just a gravel lot behind the gas station! Much thanks from the Marshalls and all those birds for caring for this little gem of a spot.”

Matthew and his brother, Mark, were home-schooled at their Moonstone Heights home by their late parents, Bill and Loretta Marshall, central to early research and planning at Trinidad Museum in the 1980s and 1990s. Curiosity about the natural world still lives large in the next generation.

Thank you to Matthew for giving us this uplifting story. Merry Christmas!

Email Patti at [email protected].















