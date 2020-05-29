Trinidad Tidings: Shelter in place inspires art

Trinidad artist Kathrin Burleson is finding new inspiration for her work by closely observing nature in her “SIP (sheltered in place) Series.”

From her home studio she is watching the daily wonders of spring, sketching in watercolor the growth of her apple trees and other flowering plants in her garden as they change from day to day.

The prolific artist’s “Sip Series” pieces are posted on her Facebook page, Facebook.com/Kathrin Burleson.

Burleson is a long time supporter of the Eureka Rescue Mission. The need for whose services has increased in the last months of coronavirus concern.

She said that if supporters send a donation to Eureka Rescue Mission, P., O. Box 76, Eureka, CA 95501, she will enter their name in a drawing for a print of a Burleson painting of their choice. The drawing will take place on May 30. Let her know if you’ve donated any amount, by sending an email to [email protected] and your name will be entered in the drawing.

Virtual HSU classes

Lifelong learning HSU class fans can sign up for virtual classes this summer. Two of Trinidad’s favorite instructions, Jerry Rohde and Sharon Ferrett, have designed classes you can enjoy at your home computer.

Jerry Rohde and Aldaron Laird will present “Humboldt Bay: A Photographic Journey” on Saturday, June 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

They will show photographs of the bay’s six hydrographic areas, inter-tidal wetlands and channels, agricultural and Aleutian geese grazing lands, coastal forest and dunes ecosystems.

View historical images highlighting little known artifacts and past developments as well as current uses of the bay waters and waterfronts. The cost is $20. The class number is 25225.

Sharon Ferrett will present “Gratitude: The Science Behind the Power of Looking for the Good” on Thursday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Based on a growing body of research, Dr. Ferrett will lead a discussion on the “practical and simple ways to improve the quality of your life and inspire you to open your hearts to others and the wonder of life.” The cost is $20. The class number is 25214.

You can sign up for these classes and learn about other summer classes by going to humboldt.edu/extended or call (707) 826-3731. For more information, email [email protected].

City Council on Webex

Most of last week’s Webex City Council meeting was taken up discussion concerning a Memo of Understand between the City of Trinidad and the Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria concerning city water system improvements.

At the end of the long meeting, during which over 74 people tuned in via internet or phone, Councilman Tom Davies made a motion to reject the Memo of Understanding as written. Councilman Dave Glover seconded the motion and with Mayor Steve Ladwig and Davies voted to reject the MOU.

Councilmen Dwight Miller and Jack West dissented, and emphasized the importance of going back to the drawing board to continue “Government to Government” (meetings between tribes and the city) discussions on water and other issues of importance in the wider Trinidad community.

Many who spoke remotely praised the City for doing its best to hold the meetings via Webex while at the same time lamenting the lack of personal contact and communication afforded by Town Hall meetings.

The council suggested that perhaps some hybrid of physical distancing in-person meetings combined with remote technology might be combined in June city meetings.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















