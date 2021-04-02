Trinidad Tidings: Service, scholarship and lighthouse tours

The City of Trinidad is seeking a volunteer to fill a vacancy on the Short Term Rental Committee to serve in an advisory capacity to the Trinidad City Council, commissions, and city staff as appropriate, on all matters concerning Short-Term Rentals (STRS) in the City limits.

Committee Chair Dick Bruce writes that interested volunteers may go to trinidad.ca.gov/sites/trinidad.ca.gov/files/library/STR%20Notice%2001-14-2020.pdf for more information.

Trade School Scholarship

Trinidad Civic Club Scholarship Chair Martha Sue Davis writes that there is still time to apply for the 2021Trade School Scholarship. Trinidad residents James and Carmen Kidder started the scholarship program in the 1980s.

Academic and Trade School Scholarships have been awarded since then. The 2021 Academic Scholarship application process is closed, however the Trade School one is still open.

The $1,000 scholarship is for high school students graduating in June who live between Orick and McKinleyville, who attend a Humboldt area high school and who plan to pursue a one- or two-year educational program to prepare them to enter a trade.

It also is open to post-high school graduates who live between Orick and McKinleyville. The application is available on the Trinidad Civic Club website at trinidadcivicclub.org. Click on “Projects.” The deadline to apply is April 9, 2021.

Lighthouse open Saturday

The regular first Saturday Open House at the 1871 Trinidad Head Lighthouse is set for Saturday, April 3 courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management-California Coastal National Monument, the Trinidad Rancheria and Trinidad Museum volunteers.

Docents are available between 10 a.m. and noon to give historical information about the lighthouse, fog bell and the duties of lighthouse keepers over the last 150 years. Pedestrian access only. No vehicles are permitted on Trinidad Head. Dogs must be on leash. Due to some lifting of the coronavirus restrictions, Trinidad Museum is now open on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m. COVID precautions in place.

Email Patti at [email protected].















