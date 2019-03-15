Trinidad Tidings: Self-betterment, St. Pat’s and Scholarships, plus jazz and films

“Gauguin at the de Young,” “Lightening Your Life Spiritually and Emotionally,” and “Trinidad Seabirds” are March OLLI (Osher Life Long Learning) classes in Trinidad.

Julie Alderson, art historian, will lead “Gauguin at the de Young” on Friday, March 15 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Trinidad Library. The workshop will be held in conjunction with the “Gauguin: A Spiritual Journey” exhibit at San Francisco’s de Young Museum through April 7. Over 50 Gauguin paintings, wood carvings and ceramics will be discussed. Tuition is $30.

Marilyn Montgomery will be the instructor for “Lightening Your Life Spiritually and Emotionally” on Wednesdays, March 20 through April 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinidad Library. Discover how to let go of destructive thought patterns and painful memories, making room for more happiness, contentment and well-being. The tuition is $60.

“Trinidad Seabirds” will be the subject for a class and field trip with Seabird Biologist Leisyka Parrot on Sunday, March 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinidad Library and Trinidad Head. The class includes exploring the ecology, migration patterns, physiological adaptations and nuances of species-specific identification. The tuition is $35.

Call OLLI at (707) 826-5880 or go to humboldt.edu/olli to enroll.

St. Patrick’s Day at Trinidad Art Gallery

The opening exhibition of Colleen Clifford’s stained glass and Loryn White’s ceramics will take place on St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17.

A special reception from 2 to 5 p.m. will include Celtic harp music by Howdy Emerson and Irish inspired food and drinks.

Both artists will be on hand to talk to visitors about their work. Trinidad Art Gallery is located at 480 Trinity St. and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (707) 677-3770 for more information.

Trinidad Civic Club Scholarships

Local high school seniors are reminded that March 15 is the due date for academic and vocational scholarship applications to be awarded in May 2019.

Two scholarships in memory of Carmen and Jim Kidder are presented each year in the amount of $1,000 each.

Co-chairmen Marjorie Adler ([email protected]) or Martha Sue Davis ([email protected]) can email students the application, or call (707) 677-2008 or (707) 677-3776 for information.

Third Friday Jazz at WCA

The RLA Trio with featured artist Paul Jones, premier soloist for the Arcata Interfaith Gospel Choir, will perform on Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m., Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr. Guest saxophonist Don Baraka will join the ensemble as well. There is a $5 to $20 sliding scale admission.

Fourth Friday Flicks

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1938 starring Charles Laughton, Maureen O’Hara and Edmund O’Brien) will be shown at Westhaven Center for the Arts on March 22 at 7 p.m. William Dieterle directed the classic film set in medieval Paris. There is a $5 to $10 sliding scale admission.

