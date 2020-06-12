Trinidad Tidings: Seaside village reawakens

The Trinidad School eighth grade class of 2020 graduation will take place in an unusual way this year.

On Wednesday, June 10, from 4 to 5 p.m., the class of 16 students will be honored in a drive-by ceremony in front of the school. Teachers Tyler Vack and Margie Cunningham, along with School Board President Jan West, will speak from a podium about the students, announce academic and civic award winners, and then present diplomas through open car windows.

To make the graduation special, there will be a parade of the graduating eighth graders, in their parents’ vehicles, through town.

In lieu of attending the ceremony, Trinidad residents (six feet apart at least; wear a mask) are encouraged to stand in their front yards up and down the streets and wave and clap for the graduates after the ceremony.

For inquiries about the parade route call Jan at (707) 677-3655 or email [email protected].

Raconteur John Meyers on You Tube

Author, fireman, educator and thespian John Meyers is telling some of his humorous stories, many of them from the monthly Senior News edited by Ted Pease, and available in this newspaper (for subscribers), in regular You Tube installments. Search for “John Meyers Stories,” especially if you need to smile today.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $20/year!

Some Trinidad shops are open

Need to get out for a walk around town? Stop at Trinidad Art, corner of Trinity and Parker streets, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. seven days a week.

Some of the featured artists are Colleen Clifford, Maureen McGarry, Matthew Gagliardi, Jim Lowry, Drew Forsell, Maria Friedman, and Sarah Magnuson.

Trinidad Trading Company, Windan Sea and Sea Around Us on Main Street all are open again between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day.

Wear a mask and physically space yourselves in the shops and remind yourself of how lucky Trinidad is to enjoy these and all of the restaurants, wineries and other businesses whose owners and staff have resilience and tenacity through some tough times.

2020 Census

City Councilmember Dwight Miller reminds us to complete the 2020 census by going to my2020census.gov or by calling (844) 330-2020.

The federal government uses the census information partly to allocate funds to cities, counties and states. Make sure you are counted.

Email Patti at [email protected].















