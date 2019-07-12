Trinidad Tidings: Seaside Village positively roiling with fun things to do

Jazz Night with the Paula Jones Band is set for Sunday, July 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. in Trinidad Town Hall.

Well regarded local vocalist Paula Jones will join pianist Tim Randles, drummer Mike LaBolle, bassist Ken Lawrence and saxophonist Don Baraka for a summer evening jazz concert open to all.

The Trinidad Civic Club will have a no-host bar and concessions. Julie Fulkerson, Katherine Wayne, Dana Hope, Jan West and Barbara Proust are planning the musical evening, which is a benefit for the Memorial Lighthouse Project to locate the lighthouse permanently at the harbor. There is a $15 suggested donation at the door.

Music at WCA

WCA Writer in Residence Bryan Radzin will host a Summer Open Mic session on Friday, July 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Share music, poetry and stories. Audience members are welcome to perform in a supportive environment. There is a $2 to $5 suggested donation. Call (707) 616-8649 or email [email protected] for more information.

Third Friday Jazz on July 19 at 7 p.m. at Westhaven Center for the Arts will feature the RLA Band and saxophonist Matt Wardynski, a young man influenced by Benny Goodman, Anat Cohen, Naftule Brandwein and Giora Feidman.

He has played with the HSU Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Combos, Calypso Band, Klez Encounters and Greg Moore’s Bandemonium.

There is a $10 to $20 sliding scale admission.

Figures and Flowers is the new exhibit at WCA which features Newspaper Nudes and other works by Deborah Kalish and drawings and ceramics by Lotus Monahan. The Humboldt Arts Council Faben Artist Fund sponsored the exhibit.

Seabury Gould will lead Song Village on Sunday, July 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at WCA. Folk songs and tunes conducive to group singing will lift you up. Find out more at seaburygould.com or call (707) 845-8167.

Scenic Drive clean up

Trinidad Coastal Land Trust invites volunteers to meet at the upper parking area near Luffenholtz Beach on Saturday, July 20 from 9 to 10 a.m. to patrol Scenic Drive for garbage. Pac Out provides all materials and disposal. Gift certificates will be raffled after a group photo.

On the same day, join Sabrina Paredes for Exploracion de Zonas Intermareales/Lowtide Exploration, a bilingual adventure to learn about the tide pools and the animals that inhabit them. English and Spanish speaking guides will lead the tour at Trinidad State Beach from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on July 20.

Reserve a place by calling (707) 677-2501 or email s[email protected].

Also on July 20, join Bureau of Land Management Geologist Sam Flanagan for a geologic history tour of the Trinidad Coast from 2 to 4 p.m. Meet at the Trinidad Head trail head near the Memorial Lighthouse for a walk up the Trinidad Head trail, ending at the 1871 lighthouse viewing area. Reservations required. Call (707) 677-2501 or email [email protected].

American Hiking Society & Girl Scouts

A group of 10 American Hiking Society (AHA) volunteers traveled from across the country to help Trinidad Coastal Land Trust with trail repairs at Luffenholtz Beach in June.

Johnny Calkins, age 71, who has been leading trail improvement projects for years, led the crew with TCLT volunteers Don Allan, Steen Trump, Tami Trump, Charles Netzow, Stephen Allan and Ben Morehead.

The primary work was replacement of a total of 99 steps down the steep Luffenholtz Beach Trail, making the trail safer. Several steps were re-routed in order to preserve a leaning willow tree (which trail users used to have to duck under or climb over at the base of the trail). Work included replacing decaying check steps, installing crib steps and buffering the trail bottom with willow stakes and boulders to limit erosion.

“We were working the warmest days of late spring, 85 degrees on the beach! It took us four days of hard labor and truckloads of material but the result is a much safer public trail down to the beach,” remarked Johnny Calkins.

This grandmother and her visiting grandson, Sebastian, earnestly thank the crew for making it easier to enjoy several picnics on the beach recently.

The American Hiking Society, a non-profit based in Maryland, has sent over 500,000 volunteers across the country to work on public trails. Go to americanhiking.org to find out more about the Volunteer Vacations programs.

McKinleyville Girl Scout Troop 90045 middle school students Malia and Ruby recently designed and constructed beautiful new driftwood redwood signs for beach trails at Houda Point, Luffenholtz Beach, Baker Beach and Moonstone Beach.

The young women earned their silver award for the project, the highest award for a Girl Scout Cadette.

Trinidad Chamber Mixer

Allie Heemstra, Trinidad Chamber Coordinator, invites Chamber members and guests to a Chamber of Commerce Mixer on Wednesday, July 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Murphy’s parking area. Libations and light appetizers will be served. Meet new chamber director and photographer Chantele Leatherwood, who specializes in wedding, portrait and architecture photography. Email Allie at [email protected] for inquiries.

City business continues

The Trinidad City Council holds its regular meeting today, July 10, at 6 p.m. in Trinidad Town Hall. Included on the agenda are a General Plan update and discussion on the Verizon cell tower.

The Trinidad Trails Committee meets on Tuesday, July 16 at 4:30 p.m. Additional committee members are still needed. Apply at City Clerk’s office. The Trinidad Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, July 17 at 6 p.m.

