Trinidad Tidings: Seaside Village percolates with possibilities

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) is going full steam ahead in their fall campaign, “Super Kid Season,” to raise money, and awareness, for its programs to support local foster youth and to train CASA advocates.

Trinidad Civic Club has participated for several years in the campaign and has been one of Humboldt County’s top teams in fund raising.

When you add money to the CASA cans at Murphy’s Market and Seascape Restaurant, you are adding Trinidad support to an important cause.

There is something else Trinidad neighbors can do. Email Co-President Jan West at [email protected] right away if you would like to post a yard sign during the late summer-fall campaign. Once you post a sign, you can take a photo of it with a person or pet and email it to Jan.

Lisa Embree is one of CASA’s court appointed advocates. She wrote: “I moved to Humboldt County in 1997. While I had a good job, I felt like something was missing from my life. Although I don’t have children of my own, I’ve always enjoyed interacting with children of co-workers and friends. I thought volunteering with CASA would be a good fit for me. At that time, I participated in two cases involving young children that were eventually adopted by wonderful families. I remember being touched when I was invited to the actual adotion at the courthouse for one of the children.”

Go to humboldtcasa.org for more information on assisting with programs aiming to make the lives of far too many children in need better.

Trinidad vax clinics

The Trinidad Civic Club, together with the Humboldt County Health Department, is sponsoring a vaccination clinic at Trinidad Town Hall on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m., with a follow up clinic three weeks later on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Both the Pfizer (two shots) and Johnson & Johnson (one shot) vaccinations will be available, with Pfizer available for those 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccination was officially approved by the FDA on Aug. 23.

Walk-in clients are welcome. For an appointment, go to MyTurn.ca.gov. For health questions, or information about the recent Center for Disease Control recommendations for booster shots eight months after your first vaccinations, call (707) 445-6200. For clinic questions, call Jan West at (707) 677-3655 or email [email protected].

Seeley & Wesa at gallery

Eleanor Seeley, after a lifetime of teaching and creating metal sculptures, has turned her attention to wool, soft-sculpture art.

See her new creations, which include mice, ravens, whales, camels, bears, rabbits and a whimsical frog named Mr. Wiggles, at Trinidad Art Gallery, located in the historic redwood Riecke building corner of Trinity and Parker streets.

Also featured is well known Humboldt County landscape-focused serigraphy artist John Wesa, whose popular prints are appreciated around the world.

Trinidad Art Gallery is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lighthouse open Sept. 4

Tour the 1871 Trinidad Head Lighthouse on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management-California Coastal National Monument, Trinidad Museum and Trinidad Rancheria.

Pedestrian access only. No vehicles permitted up Lighthouse Road. Park in the Trinidad State Beach parking area. It takes ten to 20 minutes to walk to the lighthouse perched on the southwest tip, 175 feet above sea level, of Trinidad Head.

Email Patti at [email protected].















