Trinidad Tidings: Seaside village looks at water options in severe drought

The Trinidad City Council formed a Water Advisory Committee (WAC) which includes Councilman Richard Clompus and Citizen Advisory participants Bryce Kenny and Dwight Miller.

WAC had its first meeting on June 14 and Westhaven resident Paula Levine attended.

She wrote that WAC expressed determination to gather scientific data to help the Trinidad Council take decisive action to resolve Trinidad’s water vulnerabilities.

The five areas of interest assigned to committee members include: upgrading storage capacity, fixing leaks, researching water sources, such as Mill Creek, to supplement Luffenholtz Creek, and a back-up plan if Luffenholtz fails to provide enough water due to extreme drought before the city makes necessary improvements to the system.

Paula writes that the public is encouraged to become informed and participate in civil discourse, as all desire clean and dependable source(s) of water.

The next meeting is July 14 and can be attended via Zoom by going to the calendar page at trinidad.ca.gov.Minutes of the meeting are also posted on the City of Trinidad website. Go to “Documents,” “Committees and Volunteers,” and “Water Advisory Committee.”

Martin Creek Trail maintenance

The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust organizes regular first Saturday trail maintenance gatherings to remove invasive species and improve public access at TCLT holdings. The Martin Creek Trail off Stagecoach Road is the July 3, 9:30 a.m. to noon destination for volunteers.

The trail is steep. Sturdy footwear and protective clothing recommended. Sign up by contacting Michelle Kunst at [email protected] or call (707) 677-2501 for more information.

