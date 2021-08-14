Trinidad Tidings: Seaside village authors mull education, animal compassion in new books

Trinidad artist and author Susan Mayclin Stephenson has written her eighth book on educating children advancing the principles of Italian educator Maria Montessori (1870-1952).

Aid to Life, Montessori Beyond the Classroom has recently been translated into Vietnamese, and is also widely circulated in the Caribbean, Peru, India, Nepal, Tibet, Russia, Morocco, Thailand, the United Kingdom and in the United States. It is available locally at the Lighthouse Grill and at Murphy's and is also available as in e-book on Amazon in 170 countries.

Susan was educated at San Francisco State University and earned her MA at Loyola University in Baltimore. She home-schooled her children for 12 years and has lectured on early childhood education in 32 countries on six continents.

Having to curtail her international education seminars due to travel restrictions during coronavirus concerns, Susan has had time to reflect and write at home. She writes that “One of Maria Montessori's most important contributions to our world was her discovery that humans have an inner guide which, if protected and nurtured in the child, can lead to the development of each person's full potential.”

The Montessori method of education advises: “Never help a child with a task at which he feels he can succeed.” Self direction and taking responsibility for oneself are emphasized.

Read about Susan Mayclin Stephenson's new book, and her seven other books, at susanart.net.

Hope and Joy, A Dog's Story

Author Glory Ralston and her sister, Reta Austin, collaborated on a new "little"(40 pages) book about a Buddy, a dog who lives in an animal shelter.

Glory wrote the story, "suitable for readers age three to 103" and Reta drew the illustrations and designed the cover.

All of the proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to the animal shelters and rescue facilities in Humboldt County and Washoe County in Reno, where Reta lives.

Glory wrote that her other books, While the Music Played, Some Things Are Obvious and Found in the Woods have been well received and that she is “grateful to everyone who has helped make this happen. A great deal of my success is due to the support of the people and businesses in Humboldt County. For me, it’s important to give back something for this. I have donated my books to the local libraries and to a book drive for one of the local prisons. This little book opened a new way to share a story and to make a community donation to animal rescue facilities.”

Her new book is available at Murphy's, Blake's Books and on Amazon.

Contact Glory by emailing [email protected] or call (707) 677-3865.

