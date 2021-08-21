Trinidad Tidings: Sculpture given to Trinidad Museum

Bruno Herman Groth’s (1905-1991) steel sculpture “Seagull,” circa 1960s, is Trinidad Museum’s latest acquisition, a gift from Trinidad Museum’s founder, Bruce Pettit.

The fanciful sculpture greets visitors at the entry of the museum, which is open through the summer on Thursdays through Sundays from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Bruno Groth, born in Stolp, Germany, is one of Humboldt County’s most internationally, and locally, renowned artists. He lived with his late wife, Nita, and children Nina and David, all accomplished artists as well, in their architecturally intricate, rustic and enchanting home designed and built by Groth off Scenic Drive.

Groth is commemorated on the Memorial Wall at Trinidad Bay Memorial Park off Edwards Street.

Trinidad Bay Art and Music Festival

Trinidad Town Hall will be filled with the best of locally produced classical music Aug. 20, 21, and 22 in Trinidad Town Hall as TBAM continues. Bright and Rios, Temporary Resonance and Beethoven Bash all are set for 8 p.m. on three successive evenings.

Wind Energy will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.22. $30 general admission. $15 students. On view at the Town Hall are visual artists Gus Clark, Natalie Craig, Andrew Daniel, Amy Uyeki, Reuben Mayes, Annie Reid and Perta Sennott.

Refreshments will be offered by Trinidad Civic Club. Doors open at 7 p.m. Masks recommended. Seating is widely spaced. Go to tbamfest.com or email [email protected] for more information.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















