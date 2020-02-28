Trinidad Tidings: ‘Sculpted Photographs’ show opens at WCA

Big Lagoon artist Matt Dodge has his highly innovative “Sculpted Photographs” on view at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr., starting Sunday, March 1 with an opening reception scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m.

Curator Ann Anderson wrote: “Matt’s work is unlike anything I have ever seen. The first time I saw it, I wanted to display it at the center, and we are so excited to share it with the community.”

Matt Dodge begins his creative process with photographs taken while outdoors. The images are digitally edited and printed in black and white on canvas. Next, he adds color by hand, using inks, dyes, pencils, pastels, oils, acrylics and watercolors.

Outlines and design motifs are then meticulously carved into the core of the canvas using knives and engraving tools. He repeats these steps until the final image reveals itself.

Wire is sometimes stitched through the canvas as a final embellishment. The entire process is labor intensive with the artist’s time measured in weeks, not hours. Dodge says, “Ultimately, the finished piece should be a visual translation of my tremendous joy for living.”

On the Road to Hell

Music “from heaven to the inferno, “including works by Monteverdi, Gesauldo, Falconieri and more, can be heard at Westhaven Center for the Arts on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

The Alphabet Baroque Club, featuring Maria Caswell on violin, Judiyaba on treble viol, Gwyneth Davis on bass viol, and Phebe Craig on harpsichord will perform “On the Road to Hell” during this intriguingly named Renaissance music concert, influenced by Dante’s Divine Comedy: The Inferno, The Purgatorio, The Paradiso written in 1320. Admission is $10 to $24 on a sliding scale.

Fine Arts Sustaining Power

Inner Center Fine Arts co-director Donna Haddock will present “Fine Arts Sustaining Power” at her Ladies’ Fine Arts Salon on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

The Inner Center Fine Arts Institute, Inc. was founded in 1990 by Donna and her husband, Charles W. Haddock, to bring the study of fine arts and quantum consciousness to people world-wide.

Charles’s dramatic paintings have been on view worldwide at fine arts galleries. Donna is a fine presenter. Her salons are always inspirational.

Light refreshments served. Limited seating. A $10 per person donation is suggested. Call (707) 496-5350 for reservations.

Joanne Rand and Rob Diggins

North of Fourth presents an evening of music with singer-songwriter Joanne Rand and violinist Rob Diggins on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. in Old Town, Eureka at 207 Third St.

The duo performs periodically at Westhaven Center for the Arts.

Audiences always want to hear more. This is your chance.

Call (707) 798-6303 or visit JoanneRandMusic.com for more information.

