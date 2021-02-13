Trinidad Tidings: Rickard’s watercolors at Sunset Restaurant

Watercolor artist Paul Rickard has his recent Trinidad landscape paintings on view at the Sunset Restaurant in Cher-ae Heights Casino off Scenic Drive in Trinidad.

In the spirit of the best in community cooperation, Rickard, the Trinidad Civic Club and Ryan Sundberg, general manager of of Cher-ae Heights Casino, teamed up to draw attention to the Memorial Lighthouse project on Trinidad Rancheria land near Trinidad Harbor.

The large painting of the Memorial Lighthouse and Fog Bell at the harbor was obtained from Rickard by the Trinidad Civic Club and presented to Cher-ae Heights Casino for its permanent collection. The Club is grateful for a substantial donation from Cher-ae Heights to the Trinidad Civic Club for on-going design and engineering work by Trinity Valley Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Eight other smaller Rickard Trinidad landscapes are offered for sale at the Sunset, which is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended by calling (707) 825-2770.

Rickard, who lives in a hand-built homestead at the top of Fickle Hill, has his spacious, light studio in Old Town Eureka, however, he is often seen on Scenic Drive, at the harbor, and at other scenic locations working on his plein air paintings.

Rickard is also a sculptor and song writer, drawing on inspiration from the rural beauty of the northwest. He studied art briefly in New Zealand and wood sculpture in Indonesia, graduated from University of California at Berkeley and served in the Peace Corps with his wife Nancy, also an artist.

Rickard is on the faculty of Humboldt State University. His work has been shown widely at Humboldt County galleries and elsewhere.

Toast to the Coast

The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust presents a Toast to the Coast, planned for Saturday, Feb. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event includes to-go crab dinners paired with local wine that will be available at Trinidad Town Hall along with an online premier program with music by The Sandfleas, live painting by artist Matt Beard, a benefit auction and video highlights of the people, places and projects of the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust.

The benefit auction is powered by Carl Johnson’s and is made possible by generous donations from local businesses and community members, including Forbes and Associates Sarah Corliss and Moonstone Crossing Winery.

The online auction begins Feb. 24 and ends March 3. Details on accessing the online celebration program and instructions for bidding can be obtained from the TCLT website, trinidadcoastallandtrust.org, or email i[email protected].

Email Patti at [email protected]















