Trinidad Tidings: Remembering Bob Hallmark

Robert D. Hallmark (1921-2021) died on the first day of summer. His beloved wife, Carol, lives in Vancouver, Washington near her family now.

She would like for Bob’s circle of friends in Trinidad’s commercial and sport fishing, business, social and civic community to remember him with a smile. This columnist treasures his memory for the goodwill, grace, generosity and humor he brought to Trinidad for decades. Carol wrote:

“Dear Family and Friends,

On Monday evening June 21, 2021 Bob left us to be reunited with his family. We had a quiet day; he was comfortable and resting preparing for his final journey. At 7:30 p.m. he was with his loved ones.

At Bob’s request, there will be no formal service. His wish was to have his ashes spread in Trinidad. We will do that at a later date.

He leaves behind family and many friends who loved and cared for him. He will be missed.

Cherish your memories and the years you shared with him. Remember the man who loved to fish, being on “The Jo” or racing down the pier. Those are good memories.

One of the highlights of his day was sharing a cup, or cups. of coffee with “The Boys” at the Seascape. If there were fishermen around, all the better.

Bob lived a busy life. He accomplished many things in his 91 years: fishing, owning a business, raising a family, belonging to numerous organizations, giving support and help when needed. He enjoyed his hobbies, always thinking and creating. He loved every moment of it. He enjoyed life.

Have a cup of coffee with friends. Share a story or two. Maybe have a “Bob omelette” or some sourdough pancakes and enjoy. Stay safe, stay healthy. Love and enjoy your family and friends.

Bob and Carol”

