Trinidad Tidings: Recreation, learning and foot tapping

Don’t miss the day-long community celebration of the beautiful Trinidad coast and the off-shore rocks that make up the California Coastal National Monument, on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the California Coastal National Monument Festival in the community of Trinidad. There will be a variety of free activities throughout the day.

Starting at 8 a.m., water rescue relays take place on Trinidad State Beach. This event is sponsored by California State Parks and will include surf racing style events common to lifeguard competitions across the state and world, a long swim, run-swim-run, and a board paddle followed by a surf contest. Water rescue relays are open to the public with more information at [email protected].

After the contest, participants are invited to help with a beach clean-up to make sure we leave our park cleaner than we found it.

Many festival activities are centered at the harbor including free mini kayak tours with HSU Center Activities, kids fishing off the pier sponsored by the Trinidad Rancheria, historic Trinidad Head Lighthouse tours and living history performance sponsored by the Bureau of Land Management and the Trinidad Museum Society, and an informational fair sponsored by the California Coastal National Monument and its community partners. There will be music by the Tidepool High Divers.

Other activities around town include a celebration of the Trinidad Museum’s 10th anniversary, an art show at the Seascape Restaurant highlighting the winners of Trinidad School’s Seabird art contest, and a Flea Market in Trinidad Town Hall to benefit the Memorial Lighthouse project. The Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce is also hosting Tastin’ Trinidad from 4 to 6 p.m. in Saunder’s Park. Tickets to this event are $25, and proceeds will go to the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust.

A map with full schedule details is available on Trinidad Gateway-California Coastal National Monument facebook page or at trinidadcoastallandtrust.org.

The California Coastal National Monument Trinidad Gateway is made up of community partners that work together with the Bureau of Land Management to protect and provide for public enjoyment of this unique part of the California coastline.

For more information, contact Carol Vander Meer, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust director of community engagement at (707) 834-4113 or (707) 677-2501 or email [email protected].

OLLI Classes on History, Climate Change at Trinidad Library

Historian-author Jerry Rohde will present “The Armchair Traveler: Mid-County Crossing” on Wednesday, Oct. from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Trinidad Library. It is part of the OLLI fall series, course number 43753. $35. Sign up at humboldt.edu/olli or call (707) 826-5880.

“How Global Climate Changes Might Affect Humboldt” is a three-session class presented by three experienced scientists: Craig, Webb and Dabill, on successive Sundays October 13-27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinidad Library (the afternoon sessions will be held at non-library locations such as the HSU Marine Laboratory). Course #43829. $90. For details, contact Trinidad Library Sustaining Fund Educational Coordinator Joey Wauters at (707) 267-5038. Register for the class at humboldt.edu/olli or call (707) 826-5880.

Fourth Friday Flicks and The Handshakers at Westhaven Center for the Arts

Bob Dylan in “Don’t Look Back” is the featured Fourth Friday Flicks selection to be shown on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m., 501 South Westhaven Drive. The film is a 1965 documentary by D.A. Pennebaker shot with a handheld camera in black and white of Dylan’s British concert tour. Dylan’s friends Donovan and Joan Baez appear in the film.

The Handshakers, a five-piece band playing a mixture of Americana, Southern soul and alt country tunes will perform on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Center. Mike Bynum, Michael Walker, Aleister Paige, Gary Davidson and Paul DeMark are members of the band playing original tunes and cover songs. $5 to $10 sliding scale admission. Refreshments. Go to westhavencenter.org for information or call (707) 677-9493.

