Trinidad Tidings: Quarantine sights sometimes feature creatures

Photographs of Saw-whet owl with prey; fox, and eagle spotted off Scenic Drive by Peter Cohan

The coronavirus stay-at-home recommendations are not all bad.  

Trinidad residents whose busy careers have not always allowed unhurried time have been enjoying some pretty wonderful sights outdoors.

Elusive birds, river otters, foxes, bears, deer, rabbits, chipmunks and more have made appearances that elude detection when we are too busy to see.   

Several Trinidad residents have spotted bald eagles over Old Home Beach and Trinidad Head in the past few days. Thrilling.

Email Patti at [email protected].  

 







