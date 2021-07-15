Trinidad Tidings: Poltz brings high-energy show to Trinidad

Folk singer, guitarist, songwriter, storyteller Steve Poltz filled the Town Hall with his high-energy solo show in 2018. He returns to Trinidad on Monday, July 26 at 7 p.m. for another live appearance performing "rockin' countrified folk slices of sardonic Americana" selections from his 12 records, including One Left Shoe, Dreamhouse, Folk Singer and Shine On.

I Want All My Friends to be Happy was a crowd-pleasing tune from his last concert. He co-wrote Jewel's big hit, You Were Meant for Me. Poltz started his career as a front man for underground band The Rugburns, crisscrossing the country on marathon tours.

Tickets are available at poltz.com, The Lighthouse Grill and Headies Pizza & Pour in Saunders Plaza. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call Sherry Vanderpool at (707) 845-6242 for more information.

Trinidad Art Nights return

Toni Magyar and Katy Warner are organizing the ten10annual Trinidad Art Nights season, set for the last Saturday of four months in a row. July 31, Aug. 29, Sept. 26 and Oct. 30 will bring enticing entertainment selections with music, art, children's activities and food at venues all around Trinidad.

Community Arts Trinidad, a Dreammaker project of the Ink People, supports the evenings. Local sponsorships are greatly appreciated as well, and allow performers stipends for sharing their talent.

Contributions can be sent to The Ink People, 627 Third Street, Eureka, CA 95501, noting “Trinidad Art Nights” on your check. For more information about performing, hosting, or sponsoring, go to trinidadartnight.com or email [email protected].

TBAM

What a pleasure it is to draw attention to live performances this summer! Trinidad Bay Art and Music Festival (TBAM) comes to Trinidad on the Aug. 13, 14 and 15 and the Aug. 20, 21 and 22 weekends at Trinidad Town Hall.

The lineup of world class musicians includes Festival Strings, Garrick Woods, Daniela Mineva, David Powell, John Chernoff, Makani Bright, Richard Rios, Temporary Resonance and Friends, Wind Energy, with a Beethoven Belated Birthday Celebration on the final evening.

All of the concerts begin at 8 p.m. For a full list of performers and to purchase tickets, visit TBAMfest.com.

Kathy Wollenberg's Far Less

Local author Kathy Wollenberg has published her first young adult novel, Far Less, through Humboldt State University Press.

The book has earned first place in a Poets and Writers contest as well as a Gold Medal in the 2020 Independent Book of the Year competition.

An acute observer of geology and forestry, Kathy vividly and compassionately portrays protagonist Jesse Glen, a homeless teenager, and his life in the redwood forest with his troubled mother and six-year old sister and how with tenacity and resourcefulness he overcomes setbacks bolstered by his intimacy with the natural world.

Far Less is available through local bookstores and at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Go to kathywollenberg.com to find out more.

Trinidad water & trails

Join a discussion on the future of Trinidad's water source(s) and improvements on Wednesday, July 14 at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

Committee members include Richard Clompus, Dave Grover, Cheryl Kelly, Bryce Kenny and Dwight Miller with residents Paula Levine and Anita Thompson, who knows something about the importance of water reliability from her experience with the devastating Paradise, California fire, frequently joining the discussions.

The committee continues to study the feasibility of joining the Humboldt Bay Water District and other water source alternatives. A tour of the Trinidad Water Plant is planned.

The Trinidad Trails Committee will hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, July 20 at 5 p.m., also via Zoom.

Check the City of Trinidad website calendar for Zoom instructions or stop by the City Clerk's office in Town Hall for more information.

Email Patti at [email protected].















