Trinidad Tidings: Newly energized and up for TBAM

The TBAM (Trinidad Bay Art and Music Festival), two weekends of inspirational music, begins Friday, Aug. 9, and continues through Saturday and Sunday in Trinidad Town Hall, followed by a second weekend on Aug. 16, 17 and 18. This is the third annual festival. (See page B1 for more about the festival.)

‘Figures & Flowers’

Deborah Kallish’s “Figures and Flowers” exhibit featuring Newspaper Nudes and other works, and drawings and ceramics by Lotus Monahan opened at Westhaven Center for the Arts last weekend.

Deborah will host a meet and greet reception on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. . WCA at 501 South Westhaven Drive is open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Go to westhavencenter.org for information on the art exhibit, yoga teacher training and classes, summer open-mic, Gaia’s Love, Song Village, Fourth Friday Flicks, vocal workshops, meditation for adults and meditation and craft workshops for children, sound healing and cacao ceremony, tai chi classes and painting instruction with Jeff Stanley.

You also can visit artist-in-residence Crystal Ange on Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. Telephone (707) 677-9493 for information.

Trinidad Art Gallery, corner of Trinity and Parker Streets, features the award-winning digital photography of Jim Lowry and the art glass work of Matthew Gagliardi through August. Open every day.

Toast to the Coast

Trinidad Coastal Land Trust (TrinidadCoastalLandTrust.org) will host an elegant outdoor event featuring dinner, open bar, live music by the Sand Fleas and an auction on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in Saunders Park.

Tickets at $75 per person or $65 if you purchase them before Aug. 16, are available on the website or at Wildberries Marketplace in Arcata. Call (707) 677-2501 for details.

The event supports the land trust’s many beach access and conservation projects.

Coming Sept. 28

Save the date, Sept. 28, for a community-wide all-day celebration of California Coastal Monument’s most celebrated Gateway, which is Trinidad.

The Festival, organized by Carol Vander Meer and committee members from Trinidad Museum Society, the Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria, the Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce and the Bureau of Land Management will feature activities and exhibits at the harbor and pier, Town Hall, Trinidad Museum and its Native Plant Garden, Simmons Gallery, Saunders Park and more. Watch for details.

Trinidad’s General Plan

The Trinidad City Council (Mayor Steve Ladwig, Jack West, Dwight Miller, Tom Davies and Dave Grover) together with the Trinidad Planning Commission (John Graves, Cheryl Kelly, Richard Johnson, Diane Stockness and Kathleen Lake), City Planner Trever Parker, and City Manager Eli Naffah, are determined to complete an updated General Plan in 2020.

A joint meeting was held last week to coordinate an intense schedule of meetings to finalize the plan’s many elements, beginning with an introduction to the plan and work on the Circulation Element (water, energy, utilities, roads) followed by Land Use, Conservation, Open Space, Noise and Safety, Housing, Community Design and Historical and Cultural Resources.

Zoning and enabling codes and ordinances are part of the planning and adherence to the California Coastal Commissions Local Coastal Plan are involved.

The newly energized civic leaders will hear from City Engineer GHD in August on the freshly contracted water study, party of the Circulation element.

The demands, expectations and mandates of state agencies since the first General Plan was approved in 1978, have made the work of volunteer city leaders and planners complicated over the decades. Hats off to City leaders for determinedly taking on the responsibility.

Planning Commissioner John Graves pointed out that the work to complete the plan would flow more efficiently if attendance at Planning Commission and City Council meetings on the part of residents occurred prior to the Plan finally being presented.

Citizen involvement is an important part of planning. Residents affected by plans and ordinances are encouraged to pay attention throughout the process.

If you are not on City Clerk Gabriel Adams’s regular email notification of public meetings, stop by Town Hall and request that your name be added. Or, study the U.S. Post Office announcement board each week.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















