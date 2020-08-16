Trinidad Tidings: New leaders at Trinidad, Big Lagoon schools

Big Lagoon Elementary School and Trinidad Union School both will begin the 2020-2021 school year on Monday, Aug. 24 with new superintendent-principals.

Superintendent-Principal Linda Row will lead Big Lagoon School. She was director of curriculum and instruction and equity and access at the San Benito County Office of Education near Monterey before moving to the Elk River area with her husband, an educator in cinema photography, and two sons, the eldest of whom is in his fourth year studying environmental science at HSU while the younger son is taking a gap year following his high school graduation.

Linda Row served in administrative positions at the elementary, middle school, high school and alternative school levels before her work in San Benito. She was raised in Santa Rosa, graduated from Santa Rosa High School, and earned her bachelor’s degree in English at the University of San Francisco and her master’s degree in education from San Jose State University.

Big Lagoon School is expecting between 18 and 20 students in grades kindergarten through eighth. There are two teachers, Rebecca Lawrence and Hannah Macanas in two large classrooms and the recess grounds at the school are vast and beautiful so the physical distancing challenges facing schools in the coronavirus age will be simpler at Big Lagoon than at larger schools.

Linda Row predicts that about half of the student body will work on on-line studies at home.

She and her family are pleased to live in Humboldt County and she is excited about making the 2020-2021 school year inspirational and rewarding for the students and staff at Big Lagoon School.

Trustees of Big Lagoon Elementary School are Dana Margolis, president, Jacquelin Tidwell, clerk, and Carol Brainerd, KC Allen and Julie Jewell, trustees. Contact the school at [email protected].

Alyse E. Nichols is Trinidad School’s new superintendent-principal. She has served as assistant principal at Pacific Union School for five years, having begun her educational career teaching English as a second language in Novipazar, Bulgaria while serving in the Peace Corps.

After that, she taught Spanish, social studies, English, mathematics and other core subjects to kindergarten through 12th grade students at charter schools, the most recent of which was Laurel Tree in Eureka. She lives in Eureka with her husband, who works in landscaping at HSU.

Superintendent-Principal Nichols, who is overjoyed with the staff and community support she has received during her first weeks in her new position, reports that there are approximately 200 students registered at Trinidad School, about 40 percent of whom will be involved in distance-learning.

Teachers are Tyler Vack, Margie Cunningham, Jason Lovitt, Emmet Bowman, Rachel Dilthey, Stephanie Strasser, Annie Lindquist, Jeny Giraud, Jennifer Renner, Emilee Prince, Sierra Simpson, Thao Le Khac and Jesse Jonathon. Desiree Cather and Alisha Gaskins are in the front office to answer questions at (707) 677-3631. Email Superintendent-Principal Nichols at [email protected].

Trustees at Trinidad School, which was founded in 1870 and celebrates 150 years of inspiring curiosity and learning, are Jan West, president, Jessica Eisner, clerk, and Jennifer Fraser, Kim Bynum and Andew Hagen, trustees.

Trinidad’s schools and children, the heart of the community, have extraordinary challenges as they begin school year 2020-2021.

Trinidad wishes the new leaders, teachers, staff, students, parents and all involved in educational excellence, opportunity and resilience, a successful and healthy year.

Email Patti at [email protected].

