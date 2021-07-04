Trinidad Tidings: Music festival returns to Trinidad in August

Trinidad Bay Art & Music Festival (TBAM) is coming back live! Joy!

Coordinators Julie Fulkerson and Vanessa Kibbe have given some advance notice of what to expect. The festival will take place between Aug. 14 and Aug. 22 in Trinidad Town Hall.

Some of the artists who will perform live are Liana Berube, Wind Energy, Jill Petricca, flute, and Sherry Hanson, viola, as featured concerto soloists with Festival Strings.

Garrick Woods, cello, with Daniela Mineva, piano, will be on stage along with tenor David Powell and pianist John Chernoff. Makani Bright and Richard Rios will be featured Marimba One performers and guest appearances by Eureka Symphony performers are planned. Carson McHaney will be a guest artist.

Sponsorships and early sign-ups are encouraged. You can find out more by emailing Julie Fulkerson at [email protected] or call (707) 845-1125.

Cannot wait to hear the Trinidad Civic Club’s vintage Steinway and the instruments played by guest artists live in the redwood-paneled, fir-floored 1917 Town Hall with its incomparable acoustics.

Vaccination Clinic July 1

The Trinidad Civic Club with the Humboldt County Health Department will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Club Room, Town Hall on Thursday, July 1 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered for anyone 18 years old or older. Pfizer vaccinations will be made available to anyone 12 years old or older.

Children must have permission from an accompanying adult. Susan Wardrip of Humboldt County advises those interested to go to MyTurn.ca.gov to made a reservation.

Call (707) 441-5000 for more information. Co-President Jan West has arranged this opportunity for Trinidad, Big Lagoon, Orick or any Humboldt County residents to arrange an appointment.

Lighthouse open July 3

The California Coastal National Monument-Bureau of Land Management together with Trinidad Museum and Trinidad Rancheria invite visitors to the 1871 Trinidad Head Lighthouse between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, July 3.

Guests may tour the lighthouse and the grounds. Museum docents will be available to show vintage photographs and to answer questions about lighthouse keepers and the functioning of the lighthouse, 175 feet above sea level, and the fog bell house, 125 feet above sea level. Pedestrian access only. No vehicles permitted. It takes about 15 minutes to walk up Trinidad Head to the lighthouse grounds.

Rest in Peace Bob Hallmark

Beloved Trinidad legend, former harbor and pier owner, commercial fisherman, philanthropist, devoted husband to Carol, Bob Hallmark, died last week in Vancouver, Washington.

All of Trinidad mourns the passing of this remarkable man dedicated citizen.

