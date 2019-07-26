Trinidad Tidings: Music festival coming to seaside village

World class musicians return to Trinidad for two weekends of music to lift your spirits, inspire you, and soothe your soul. Trinidad Bay Art and Music Festival (TBAM) opens on Friday, Aug. 9 in Trinidad Town Hall at 8 p.m. with a Marimba Masterworks concert featuring Nonoka Mizukami.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, Temporary Resonance with Carol Jacobson on cello, Terrie Baune on violin and dazzling performer John Chernoff on the Town Hall Steinway piano, will perform at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, there is a Quatrocelli concert at 2 p.m. featuring Carol Jacobson, Peter Kibbe, Anthony Polcari and Garrick Woods followed by a Violin and Piano Recital with Hubert Pralitz and John Chernoff at 8 p.m.

The following Friday, Aug. 16, the weekend begins with the Cornell Quartet featuring Carson McHaney on violin, Mayson Lane on violin, Anders Cornell on viola and Maya Enstad on cello at 8 p.m. in the Town Hall.

Saturday, Aug. 17 brings Daniela Mineva and Peter Kibbe to the Town Hall stage at 8 p.m. for a Piano and Cello Masterworks concert. The TBAM festival ends on Sunday, Aug. 18, with the Festival Strings Finale Concert featuring Chris Cox on trumpet and Michael Kibbe on oboe at 8 p.m.

Former Trinidad Mayor Julie Fulkerson, who plays violin with the Eureka Symphony Orchestra and other chamber ensembles, and whose father and mother, Dr. Charles and Jean Fulkerson, shared their musical talent with audiences for decades, works all year long with Vanessa Kibbe and Terrie Baune to bring the best in classical music to Trinidad.

Purchase tickets and find out more by going to TBAMFEST.com. Individual concert tickets, or admissions to the entire festival, are available. Reserve now.

Lions Club Breakfast

Trinidad Lions serve generous portions of tasty breakfast choices at the monthly Lions Club Breakfast set for Sunday, July 28, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Trinidad School cafeteria. Low prices. Friendly hosts. Very inexpensive used books for children and adults are set out for browsing while you wait for your lovingly prepared meal.

Stephenson publishes her sixth book

Susan Stephenson of Trinidad has just published her sixth book on education. It is called The Red Corolla, Montessori Cosmic Education and based on the lectures she delivered at the Montessori training center and Casablanca, Morocco last summer where, for the purpose of explaining how humans and animals and plants are all connected, she gave Montessori teachers-in-training exact details on lessons for young children on physics, biology, history and geography, music and the art.

The book is available on Amazon in many countries and will be translated into other languages.

Last week, Susan’s The Universal Child Guided by Nature, the Spanish language edition, was published. Congratulations to this busy author, lecturer and artist.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















