Trinidad Tidings: Memorial ceremony, music and more

Trinidad Civic Club will hold its 24th Annual Memorial Lighthouse Ceremony on Sunday, May 26 at 2 p.m. outdoors at the former Memorial Lighthouse site at Edwards and Trinity Street. The ceremony honors those who have been lost or buried at sea and whose names, many of whom are military service veterans, are engraved on the granite memorial plaques.

Trinidad Civic Club Co-President Dana Hope will officiate during the ceremony, approximately 35 minutes in length. Participants will be bagpiper Matthew Marshall, McKinleyville Boy Scout Troop 99, Girl Scouts from the Redwood Service Unit, Reverend Nancy Streufert, vocalist Samantha Day, USCG Commander Clint Schlegel, Mayor Pro-Tempore Jack West, Trinidad Civic Club Secretary Janine Volkmar, who will read the Memorial Names, and Saxophonist Matthew Brogdon. A USCG flyover ends the ceremony.

The Memorial Lighthouse and Historic Fog Bell are located on Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria harbor property, pending permanent relocation, however the Memorial Ceremony will be at the historic site overlooking the Bay. All of the community is invited to attend the commemoration. There is no seating. Wear comfortable shoes.

For information go to trinidadcivicclub.org or call (707) 677-3816.

‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’

Westhaven Center for the Arts will show Frank Capra’s film classic Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) on Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m., 501 South Westhaven Dr. Jimmy Stewart portrays the idealistic young man whose compelling U.S. Senate filibuster unexpectedly brings out the best among the senators and gallery audience.

Also featured are Jean Arthur, Claude Rains and Edward Arnold. Nine Oscar nominations resulted in what many classic movie critics regard as the golden year of all time in movie-making.

May Night by the Bay

Resonance Rising, a program to offer disadvantaged youth opportunities and encourage self reliance, will be the co-beneficiary of a May Night by the Bay featuring live music by The Sand Fleas and The Port Orford Heads. The event takes place Saturday, May 25 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall.

Supportive community groups are promoting the work of Resonance Rising. The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust will serve beverages and the Trinidad Civic Club will offer desserts. There will be a silent auction. Admission is $10 at the door.

Resonance Rising is a DreamMaker project offered through the local arts non-profit, the Ink People. For information, email [email protected].

Spring Concert in Trinidad

Director Jon Reisdorf’s McKinleyville Community Choir will perform on Sunday, June 2 at 3 p.m., Trinidad Town Hall. Enthusiastic singers from most north coast communities are part of the choir, who will offer an exciting concert of eclectic music. The hall was packed for last year’s concert. Arrive early. Free admission, however donations to the choir always are welcome. Refreshments by Trinidad Civic Club and choir members. Contact Clare Greene at [email protected] or (831) 419-3247 for information.

Tide Pool High Divers

Trinidad’s Bryce Kenny, Tom Marquette, Tim Breed and Tonio Skweir, the Tide Pool High Divers, will play their lively honky tonk, country and rock-a-billy tunes on Tuesday, June 4 from 6 to 8:30 .m. at the Mad River Tap Room in Blue Lake. No cover charge. Guaranteed fun.

Email Patti at [email protected].















