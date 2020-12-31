Trinidad Tidings: Meet Trinidad’s new librarian

Cinden Zuspan, who has worked with the Humboldt County Library for six years, is Trinidad Library’s new interim branch manager following the departure of Kristin Dalziel a few weeks ago.

Cinden came from the greater Los Angeles area to Humboldt 13 years ago. She received her BA from University of California at Riverside and her MLIS from San Jose State University. Her immediate family still lives in Southern California but she enjoys the company of her extended family in Humboldt.

Since the Trinidad Library is closed except for curbside service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Cinden has not been able to become acquainted with loyal library-goers yet, but when the signal comes to open up, she is eager to continue the normal story times, craft sessions, book club and other programs, perhaps to include armchair travel lectures and book readings by local authors.

Meantime, Cinden is working on some online programming for distance learning. She is eager to hear from Trinidadians on programs that would be of interest.

At home, Cinden’s favorite reading include fantasy, light science fiction and historical mysteries. She also is learning about crocheting, canning jam, knitting, drawing, woodblock printing and origami.

She’s found books on these subjects on the library shelves and is eager to expand her crafting projects.

Cinden said that “Living here in Humboldt and working in the library has been a lifelong dream, and the opportunity to work in beautiful Trinidad is icing on the cake.”

To contact Trinidad Library, call (707) 677-0227. Cinden also can be reached at the Eureka Branch Library (707) 269-1933.

When you meet her bringing your book selection out to the little stool in front of the library, be sure to welcome her to Trinidad and tell her you look forward to meeting her without her mask in 2021.

Happy 2021!

Email Patti at [email protected].















