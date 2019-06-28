Trinidad Tidings: Madness, ‘Modern Times’, more

The Trinidad City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, June 26 at 3:30 p.m. in Trinidad Town Hall.

City Engineering firm GHD will present information on the scope of work for studying the Trinidad water system. City water comes from Luffenholtz Creek and is processed at the water plant on Westhaven Drive.

Luffenholtz Beach New Steps

The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust organized work to improve the 102 steps going down to the beach about two miles south of Trinidad. The trail is still steep but judging by the number of children building driftwood forts and playing in the creek, picnickers and fishermen casting their lines, the improved access is a hit. The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust is taking over stewardship of the parking area and surrounding bluff areas from the County.

‘Meandering the Mad’ at Trinidad Museum

Historian-author Jerry Rohde will present “Meandering the Mad,” on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m., at Trinidad Museum, 400 Janis Court. The always-entertaining speaker will share anecdotes and slides on the history of the Mad River. Seating limited. No charge. The talk is part of the Pierson-sponsored history series.

Charlie Chaplin in Modern Times is Fourth Friday Flicks Pick

Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Drive, will be the venue for showing Modern Times (1936) starring Charlie Chaplin, as the iconic Little Tramp, and Paulette Goddard. on June 28 at 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation.

Lions Club Breakfast June 30

Trinidad Lions will prepare breakfast on Sunday, June 30 from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Trinidad School cafeteria. Used book sale too. For very money, which supports Lions Club community improvement projects, diners can enjoy pancakes and eggs or biscuits and gravy with all of the accompaniments in a convivial atmosphere.

Paul Rickard at Simmons Gallery

Fine watercolor artist Paul Rickard has his latest work on view at the Simmons Gallery behind Trinidad Library through June. His new work reflects 12 months in Bhutan, Mendocino, Big Sur and Trinidad featuring magnificent outdoor scenes. Call (707) 677-2501 to check for open gallery hours or go to the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust web site.

