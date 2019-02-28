Trinidad Tidings: Listen to a piano, read to a dog, express the beautiful

A Piano Concert comes to Trinidad Town Hall Thursday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. It is free of charge. Hear Dr. Daniela Mineva’s Community Piano Class Adult Performers interpreting Handel, Mozart, Chopin, Brahms, Faure, Barber and more. Dr. Mineva is the lead piano faculty at HSU.

Some familiar neighbors and performers, including Geoff Proust, Lynn Pettlon, Dr. Luther Cobb, Dr. Mark Lau, Dr. Jennifer Heideman, Carol Bct, Larry Pitts, Aurora Pitts and Ann Christiansen each will play a solo on the vintage Steinway.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy accomplished pianists taught by a world-class instructor.

Read to Dog Katie at Trinidad Library

Sign up for a reading session with Claudia and her therapy dog, Katie.

Children can enjoy a personalized 20-minute session reading stories to Katie on Saturday, March 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Trinidad Library on Janis Court off Patrick’s Point Drive.

Children who read to animals can improve both reading and communication skills, explains Library Manager Kristin Dalziel, as well as gain confidence in reading aloud. Program is open to all reading abilities and parents or guardians are welcome to read with children who need assistance. The next “Read to a Dog” session is planned for April 13. Call (707) 677-0227 for more information.

Trinidad Library is open Tuesdays from noon to 3:30 p.m.; Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

‘Expressing the Beautiful’

Inner Center Fine Arts Institute Co-Founder Donna Haddock will present a Ladies Fine Arts Salon in Trinidad on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

The Salon’s topic is “Expressing the Beautiful.”

For reservations and venue location call (707) 496-5350 or email [email protected]. Seating is limited. A $10 tax-deductible donation is suggested.

Totally ’80s Night

Dance to The Undercovers on Saturday, March 2 starting at 5 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall. A fully catered dinner, dance and live auction are part of the evening’s attractions.

The event is a benefit for the Trinidad School Education Foundation, which adds enrichment programs such as art, music, gardening, technology and more to the regular curriculum.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased by calling Trinidad School at (707) 677-3631, or stop by the school office. Must be 21 years or over to attend.

LodeStar at WCA

Original ballads and lively toe-tappers will be performed by folk-roots musicians Linda Faye Carson, Goodshield Aguilar, Caterina Delaisia, Rob Diggins, Jolie Einem, and Sam Kaplan-Good on Friday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr.

The creative group playing an eclectic mix of music is called LodeStar. There is a $5 to $20 sliding scale admission. Go to westhavencenter.org for more information on this and other WCA programming, classes and exhibits.

