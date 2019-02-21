Trinidad Tidings: Lions and rentals and lights

“Freedom of the Press, What Does It Mean?” was the topic for the annual Trinidad Lions Club Student Speakers Contest held last week.

Four students from three local high schools competed before a Trinidad Town Hall audience. Isabelle Ely from North Coast Preparatory Academy (NPA) won the contest in the first of five more levels of area and state competitions.

Hannah Pereira, Arcata High School, Autumn Wright, NPA, and Adain Driscoll, Six Rivers Charter High School, were finalists in the speech contest.

For the past 82 years, the Lions of California, Multiple District 4, have been giving high school students the opportunity to compete in the state-wide Student Speakers Contest. Beginning with the club level, the contest has six levels of competition. Isabelle Ely, the winner of the Trinidad Lions Club contest, will advance to the next level (the “Zone” level), which will be held on Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m. at Dow’s Prairie Grange, 3995 Dow’s Prairie Rd.

Trinidad City Council matters

Most of last week’s City Council meeting was taken up with a discussion of the City of Trinidad Short Term Rental Committee Charter.

The STR Committee was formed last year to advise and provide recommendations to the City Council, staff, and Planning Commission on matters relating to Short Term Rentals in the City limits. Appointed to the Committee were Planning Commissioner Kathleen Lake, who is the chair, STR Manager Johnna Kitchen, STR owner Jan Nash, and general public representatives Dick Bruce and Dorothy Cox.

Councilmen Jack West and Jim Baker have been instrumental in trying to find common ground to guide the City’s policy concerning short-term rentals, which have become increasingly in demand inside and outside of the city as Trinidad has grown in popularity with coastal visitors.

The Committee has met recently, but some felt the guidelines and purpose needed to be refined. Councilman Tom Davies moved to require the city to pass a formal Resolution with specific responsibilities itemized for the committee before the committee meets again.

The motion passed and the resolution will be presented at the March 13 City Council meeting.

In other business, the city auditor’s 2018 financial statements were approved. A loan application to the California Energy Commission for the Trinidad Town Hall Photovoltaic Project was approved.

Acting City Manager Dan Berman said he would apply for Measure O funds to strengthen the police department. The GHD water study on Luffenholtz Creek (the city water supply) and its capacity to accommodate more hook-ups was reported to be unfinished but may be presented at the March meeting. The Trails Committee is continuing its work.

The inclusion of the Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria in the closed session meetings of the Tsurai Study Area Management Team was encouraged.

In the three-minute “items from floor” portion of the meeting, two audience members noted that all of the Saunders Park area outdoor lights are not working, causing the parking lot, park, library, museum and land trust buildings to be pitch black at night. A “Friends of the Trinidad Cemetery” group was informally suggested to help with cemetery upkeep with no action taken.

