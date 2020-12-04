Trinidad Tidings: Lighthouse Project auction set

It’s time for a Memorial Lighthouse update. The iconic structure rests near the harbor on land owned by Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria. Since it was moved on Jan. 10, 2018 from its site at Edwards and Trinity Street due to coastal erosion, the Trinidad Rancheria has been extraordinarily generous to provide a beautiful place for the lighthouse to remain. The Trinidad Rancheria, along with Big Lagoon Rancheria and the Yurok Tribe helped with the relocation.

It took over a year to obtain retroactive permits from the Coastal Commission and the City to restore the 45- by 50-foot parcel, now called Trinidad Bay Memorial Park, where the lighthouse used to be. The Memorial Wall commemorating those who have been lost at sea or buried at sea remains in place. The site restoration work was completed over a year ago.

Since then the Trinidad Civic Club has been actively engaged with engineers and the Trinidad Rancheria to plan and design the permanent location for the lighthouse, which will once more house the Fourth Order 1871 Fresnel lens and the 1898 bronze fog bell, removed from the Trinidad Head Lighthouse when they were decommissioned in 1949, and given to the Trinidad Civic Club to be preserved at the Memorial Lighthouse, a replica of the 1871 lighthouse.

When the Memorial Lighthouse design is completed in the next few weeks, a grading permit and a Coastal Development Permit will be needed.

Even with the greatly appreciated assistance of the Trinidad Civic Club partners, the moving and permit process cost $80,000. The permitting, design and construction of the new Memorial Lighthouse project at the harbor is expected to cost approximately $250,000 to $300,000.

An anonymous local donor has given the Trinidad Civic Club a substantial start on the project fund but the tiny service club has much to do.

Trinidad Civic Club Co-Presidents Jan West and Dana Hope give their all in community service. In 2020, even with the limitations of COVID-19 event planning, the Club has participated in CASA and Alzheimer’s projects, has presented scholarships and has given to local health care workers in the early days of the pandemic, among other activities.

Now, attention is turning full steam to the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse project. Jan, Dana and Barbara Cline have organized a “Season of Gifting” for this purpose. Jan writes:

“The Trinidad Civic Club presents a ‘Season of Gifting’ Online Auction which opened at noon on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Memorial Lighthouse Project. Explore great offerings in categories such as Art, Wine & Décor, Collectibles, Jewelry, Memorabilia and so much more. The Club is grateful to auction donors for their unique, special contributions.

“Your bidding experience will be easy and enjoyable. To start go to trinidadcivicclub.org, then click the auction link on the homepage and register to bid. Winners will pick up items in Trinidad after receiving directions via email. Share our link with friends and family.

“We hope you find something perfect during this ‘Season of Gifting’ for yourself or someone special. Please bid generously to help our Memorial Lighthouse glow again.”

For more information, email [email protected] or call Jan at (707) 677-3655. To donate to the project, send a check to Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse, Trinidad Civic Club, P. O. Box 295, Trinidad, CA 95570.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















