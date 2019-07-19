Trinidad Tidings: Leave a book. Take a book. Admire the flowers.

There is a new lending library in town! Don Verwayen, a member of Saints Martha and Mary Episcopal Church, installed the little “book house” in front of the church next to the school on Trinity Street.

Place a book in it. Take one with you. When you do, notice the beautifully kept flower beds, dandelion-free lawn, and the newly trimmed big hydrangea all thanks to church member and neighbor Connie Butler, who also voluntarily maintains the red window boxes across the street at the city annex and police office.

In other Saints Martha and Mary news, Father Daniel of Christ Church will be celebrating the matronal feast of Martha and Mary on Sunday, July 21 at 9 a.m. followed by a potluck brunch. Members and prospective members cordially invited to participate.

New Luffenholtz Beach steward

Ben Morehead, executive director of Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, invites the community to celebrate the grand reopening of the Luffenholtz Beach trail and the transfer of the Luffenholtz Beach property to the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust (TCLT) on Thursday, July 18 at 1:30 pm at the Luffenholtz Beach trail head. (See “Luffenholtz trail grand reopening,” page B1.)

Trinidad Chamber of Commerce Mixer

Allie Heemstra, Chamber Coordinator, invites Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce members and guests to the chamber Mixer on Wednesday, July 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. outdoors near Murphy’s Market.

Drinks and light appetizers will be served. Email Allie at [email protected].com for inquiries and information about the chamber. A new brochure is being printed now and will be available soon to visitor serving venues around town. Let Allie know if you need copies.

Artisans Market each summer Sunday

Don’t forget to stop by the Trinidad Artisans Market in the Murphy’s parking area off View Street between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each Sunday through the summer.

Hand crafted objects for sale. Music. Friendly vendors. Penny Gunn organizes the weekly event.

Email Patti at [email protected].















