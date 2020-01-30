Trinidad Tidings: Join a foot race, visit the old lighthouse

The Trinidad to Clam Beach Run on Saturday, Feb. 1, is set to commence at 9:30 a.m. for the 8 3/4 mile and three mile runners just north of Larrupin’ Cafe near Westgate with the 5 3/4 mile run starting an hour later near the Chevron station on Patrick’s Point Drive.

No matter what your athletic ability or age, this is the most fun and scenic run of the year. The longer races end on Clam Beach near Strawberry Creek while the three mile course ends in town.

Last minute registration is on Saturday morning at Town Hall, where you can catch a bus to the start line for the 9:30 a.m. races. Register at the Red Lion Inn in Eureka on Friday evening.

For all the details, go to trinidadtoclambeach.com or leave a message on the Trinidad Chamber of Commerce voice mail: (707) 677-1610.

Spaghetti Dinner

It is a tradition for Trinidad School students and staff to serve a healthy, delicious dinner on the night before the Trinidad Clam Beach Run.

Go to the school cafeteria from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 and for very little money, all of which goes to school class trips, dine on vegetarian or omnivore spaghetti dinners complete with accompaniments. There is a Dutch Auction as well.

Lighthouse open Saturday

Trinidad Head Lighthouse will be open to visitors between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Feb. 1, courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management, Trinidad Museum and the Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria.

Pedestrians only. No vehicular access. It is a fine work-out for those not participating in the Trinidad Clam Beach Run.

Follow the black-top road to where the metal gate is open and continue to the southwest point on Trinidad Head. The lighthouse is 175 feet above sea level.

When you climb up to the tower, you can see the last Fog Bell House in California, set about 125 feet above sea level. The Bell is automated now, but you can see the original 1898 Fog Bell next the Memorial Lighthouse in its temporary location at the base of the Trinidad Head road.

A Valentine’s Evening

Some of Trinidad’s favorite musicians comprise The Tidepool High Divers, who with guest fiddle player Bill Hunter will entertain at A Valentine’s Evening of Coastal Country American Music on Friday, Feb. 14 in Trinidad Town Hall from 8 to 10 p.m.

The Trinidad Civic Club organized event also will include wine, beer, snacks, door prizes and a Photographic Art Show.

The admission price is $15 at the door. If you pay in advance, price is $25 for two. Go to trinidadcivicclub.org to obtain tickets. Dress up and bring your favorite person to a sure-to-please Valentine’s Day evening.

Aboard a Russian ice breaker

Jim and Virginia Waters will be guest speakers at the Thursday, Feb. 6 meeting of Trinidad Civic Club in the Club Room, Town Hall.

Jim is an excellent photographer and presenter. The couple will share the highlights of a journey that took them places no one would have dreamed possible 100 years ago.

Their presentation will begin about 11:15 a.m. A business meeting will precede the meeting at 10 a.m. All current and potential Civic Club members and guests are welcome. Dana Hope and Jan West will preside. Hostesses for the morning are Martha Sue Davis, Katrin Homan and Betty Ferniz.

‘Timeless Romance’

Inner-Center Fine Arts Institute co-director Donna Haddock invites ladies to participate in a discussion of “Timeless Romance” at a Ladies’ Fine Arts Salon on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Call (707) 496-5350 for venue directions and reservations.

ICFA was founded in 1990 by American artist, Charles Haddock to study the importance of classical fine arts and their link to higher consciousness. Light refreshments are served. A $10 donation is suggested.

Heart-warming travel tales

Michelle McHenry is back from Coronado and diving back into her usual gracious volunteering with the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum, Trinidad Civic Club and more.

Her tale of returning home will warm your heart. Michelle was driving her ailing Ford which her Coronado mechanic said would make it up the 700 plus miles northbound I-5 route home.

Well, it did not. At Patterson, about 25 miles from Modesto, her car breathed its last on the morning of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Michelle managed to limp to Guerrero’s Auto Repair in Patterson, where Mr. Guerrero’s wife, Susie, insisted on driving Michelle to the Modesto airport so Michelle could rent a car.

Susie refused payment. Meantime, Mr. Guerrero hauled the irreparable Ford to a car dump. Michelle made her way home to Trinidad, smiling and grateful for the generosity of strangers.

Jill and Dwain Mefford have three fine sons, all raised in Trinidad and thriving in their careers.

Dylan is a lawyer in Southern California. He knows his mother loves hiking and so treated her to a 40-mile Tramp in Milford Sound, a naturalist’s wonder, in New Zealand over Christmas.

Jill works tirelessly with her fellow volunteers in Trinidad Museum’s Native Plant Garden. Hard to imagine that she would require more exercise. However the Tramp with her generous son was magical for mom and son.

Saints Martha and Mary

Morning prayer services at Saints Martha and Mary Episcopal Church at 426 Trinity in the historic 1914 building are suspended while the congregation works on a new relationship with the TRC and the Episcopal Church.

Meantime, St. Albans Episcopal Church in Arcata welcomes all Trinidad area visitors, friends and parishioners. Saints Martha and Mary Mission was a parochial mission of Christ Church from 2006 to 2019. Email [email protected] for inquiries.

Rest in Peace Don J. Zeman

All of the community mourns with Beverly Zeman, whose beloved Don passed away last week. Don was posthumously honored as Trinidad Citizen of the Year at Saturday’s Chamber of Commerce Dinner Dance. There were many tributes paid to Don. One was this:

“Don Zeman, through every health challenge he has endured for a number of years, has consistently, quietly and with good humor continued the immense responsibility of keeping the Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce check book, financial records and best accounting practices. Even when he has not felt wonderful, he still volunteers at the Fish Festival ticket booth and assists in other unseen and unheralded ways. When he was feeling well, he and his devoted, loving wife Bev, attended every community event that they could. He and Bev always have been faithful supporters of Trinidad Museum. Trinidad is fortunate to count Don among its most dedicated and responsible volunteers.”

Email Patti at [email protected].
















