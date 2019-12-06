Trinidad Tidings: It was a particularly dark and stormy night

Trinidad Library manager Kristin Dalziel writes that the Trinidad Library will be hosting “Know Your Humboldt Wildlife – Trail Camera Workshop” on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. There is a “show and tell” trail camera workshop with Ron Dean, sharing trail camera footage of Humboldt Wildlife.

Find out how you too can become a citizen scientist through setting up a backyard trail camera locally. Come see different equipment used for such purposes, get tips and tricks of the trade, and Ron will be available to answer any questions. For more information contact, [email protected]. Free and all ages welcome.

In addition, the Trinidad Library will host the monthly “Death Cafe” on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Join the gathering on the second Thursday each month for an open, agenda-free community conversation around the subject of death. Free and open to everyone.

For more information, contact co-facilitator Samantha at (707) 677-3577 or visit the Death Café website for more details, deathcafe.com. Feel free to bring a seat cushion for the hard wood chairs. This is not a bereavement or grief support group.

All events are free to attend. The library’s programs and services are accessible to persons with disabilities; please let us know if you require assistance.

The Trinidad Library is located at 380 Janis Court in Trinidad. For further information, call (707) 677-0227 or visit humlib.org.

Christmas Tea at Trinidad Civic Club

The Trinidad Civic Club will holds its Christmas Tea and caroling program on Thursday, December 5, at 11:30 a.m. in the Town Hall. Members and guests cordially invited to celebrate the season.

Co-Presidents Dana Hope and Jan West will lead a business meeting at 10 a.m. prior to the Christmas Tea. Reserve a place by emailing [email protected].

Light, Life, and Love at Ladies Fine Arts Salon

Inner Center for Fine Arts presents a Ladies Fine Arts Salon on Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. “Light, Life and Love” is the topic.

Presenter Donna Haddock invites participants to bring a specific Fine Arts work that “moves you beyond words or reason.” Reservations recommended. Call (707) 496-5350.

Five Weeks in South America

At the end of October Susan Stephenson returned from five weeks of Montessori work in South America. She met with the departments of education in Peru and Colombia, consulted for schools in these countries and also Ecuador, and even with a group of Montessori home-schoolers on the Galapagos Islands and a group of indigenous parents at a Montessori school in Quito.

The first of her books to be translated into Spanish was presented in each of these places.

Standing on the Galapagos islands and meeting an ancient Galapagos Tortoise in person has been a dream of hers for many years. Susan shares many of her experiences, and glorious pictures, on her blog at susanmayclinstephenson.net.

Trinidad Head Lighthouse Open Saturday, Dec. 7

The Bureau of Land Management together with Trinidad Museum and the Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria invite visitors to the 1871 Trinidad Head Lighthouse on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Pedestrians only. No vehicular access.

City Council Had Electricity at Town Hall on Nov. 26

While most of Trinidad went dark last week, the Town Hall, Murphy’s Market, the Chevron Station and the Seascape Restaurant along with a handful of other properties had generators to keep operations flowing.

The City Council meeting went on as scheduled. Mayor Steve Ladwig, Council Members Dwight Miller and Dave Grover, City Manager Eli Naffah, City Clerk Gabriel Adams and City Planner Trever Parker gathered to hear from City Engineer GHD about the latest city water studies. There were only two audience members on the stormy night but important information on water capacity and system mechanics was shared.

GHD has been presenting a series of water system updates and more will be presented at the December and January meetings.

Check the USPO bulletin board or the one at City Hall. Or ask to be placed on the City email notification list by calling (707) 677-0223 or leaving your email details with the City Clerk.

