Trinidad Tidings: Inspired artists in the seaside village

Westhaven Center for the Arts presents the Emerging Artists Online Showcase as an on-going program.

Art students from HSU, College of the Redwoods or students raised in Humboldt County but who are studying elsewhere are encouraged to submit three to five high quality photographs of art works which will be considered for inclusion on the WCA website (westhavencenter.org) and Facebook page.

Artists also may include a photo of themselves working on art. Include a one to two sentence artist’s statement, name, college, title of work, dimensions, and price or “not for sale” note.

Art will be uploaded first to a Facebook album on WCA’s page and a selection of these works will be uploaded to the WCA website.

Interested parties may contact WCA at [email protected] or write to WCA, P. O. Box 2094, Trinidad, CA 95570.

Trinidad Art Gallery

Glassblower Matthew Gagliardi is a featured artist at Trinidad Art Gallery, 490 Trinity St. The artist was motivated to pursue the Venetian tradition of blown glass when he first watched Venetian maestro Lino Tagliopietra create a masterpiece at a Tucson, Arizona conference which Gagliardi attended.

Most of Gagliardi’s inspiration comes from geometric patterns and symmetry in nature. He strives to achieve clean lines, symmetric proportions and refined craftsmanship using traditional glass-making techniques and tools which have not changed very much in a thousand years. His works on view range from utilitarian glasses and bowls to rare artistic pieces.

Photographer Alan Liles also has his work exhibited. Liles came to the art of photography later in life following a life-threatening illness.

During his hospital stay, he was moved by seeing a hallway photograph of a beloved Humboldt County spot. He promised himself that when he got out, he would try to make art that brought similar relief, joy, meaning and purpose to anyone else who might find themselves confined and cut off from nature.

Returning to good health, camera in hand, Liles goes to his favorite natural places “of awe and worship in Humboldt County.” The result has been photographs that he calls “windows into the soul of nature.”

Trinidad Art Gallery is open every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email [email protected] for more information.

