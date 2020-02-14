Trinidad Tidings: Inscrutable Rabbit and a shiny whale

The Tidepool High Divers, featuring Bryce Kenny, Tom Marquette, Tim Breed, Tonio Skwier and guest violinist Bill Hunter will entertain listeners and dancers at A Valentine’s Evening of Coastal Country Americana Music on Friday, Feb. 14 from 8 to 10 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall.

Dress up. Bring a friend, spouse or partner and enjoy wine, beer, snacks, door prizes and a photography exhibit by Cameron Cather, Kenneth Tinkham, David Safier and others. Admission is $15 per person or two for $25 if you purchase tickets in advance by going to trinidadcivicclub.org.

Inscrutable Rabbit

Stories intertwined with folk music, rock and roll and rhythm and blues will be performed by storyteller-songwriter Jeff DeMark, veteran Bay Area guitarist John Dillon and drummer Paul DeMark with special guest Tim Breed on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Drive.

Stories will include “Tales and Music of the Great Texas Musician Doug Sahm and Pickle Anarchist: Working at McDonald’s at 16.” Admission is $6 to $10 on a sliding scale. Refreshments will be available.

Gaia’s Love, a nature based spirituality group led by Dr. Roy King, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by Song Village with Seabury Gould from 1 to 3 p.m. Contact Dr. King at (650) 575-7670 for information on his program and (707) 845-8167 for Song Village inquiries.

“The Elements of Humboldt Through Rainbow Eyes,” a multi-media exhibit by Artist in Residence Crystal Ange remains on view at WCA.

The Story Loving Bloodhound

Popular pup Katie will return to Trinidad Library on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. Claudia brings soft, gentle Katie, a certified therapy dog for literacy, to the library on the fourth Saturday of every month.

Children enjoy a one-on-one 20-minute session reading with Katie. The program is open to all reading levels and parents are welcome to read with children who need assistance. Call (707) 677-0227 or stop by the library to schedule a time with Katie.

Unwind at Trinidad Library

“Unwind” is a new monthly community program set for the fourth Tuesday of each month from noon to 2 p.m. It is a knitting, crochet or needlework session with fellow creative folks. Bring your projects to work on, get tips and troublehshooting, discover new patterns and designs and enjoy good company at the next session on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Trinidad Library, 380 Janis Ct. Inquiries: (707) 677-0227.

Azalea Restoration Day

California State Parks and Trinidad Coastal Land Trust invite volunteers to help restore western azaleas in Humboldt Lagoons State Park on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Remove vegetation that is encroaching into the azalea bushes with loppers, hand saws and hand clippers in a successful habitat that is battling forest encroachment. Meet at the Stagecoach Hill Azalea Trailhead on Big Lagoon Ranch Road.

Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes for walking off-trail. Parking is limited. Please carpool if possible. For more information contact Katrina Henderson, [email protected] or call (707) 677-3109.

Grey whale and calf sculpture

Trinidad Museum volunteer Scott Baker and others, with beloved local sculptor Connie Butler, cleaned and polished Connie’s beautiful Grey Whale and Calf bronze sculpture at Trinidad’s entry way on Main Street.

Crows and seagulls like perching on the whales, but their leavings damage the patina. Residents are encouraged by Connie not to feed the birds!

Email Patti at [email protected].
















