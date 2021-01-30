Trinidad Tidings: Improvements planned for Luffenholtz area

The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust (TCLT) has received a grant from the Wildlife Conservation Board to develop public access improvements at the Tepona Point parking area at Luffenholtz Beach.

The plans may include Americans with Disabilities Act parking recommendations, picnic areas, benches, a restroom, trail safety improvements and interpretive signing.

TCLT Director Carol Vander Meer has been working with TCLT committee members, trail planners, and the Tribal Historic Preservation Officers from the Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria and the Yurok Tribe to gather input for the development of a conceptual plan for the Tepona Point parking area and the Luffenholtz Beach access.

The discussions will help to inform architect Kash Boodjeh as he gathers information for a conceptual plan.

There will be opportunities to review and comment on the conceptual plan once it is done. The site plan will be part of the TCLT Coastal Development Permit application to make any improvements. For more information about the project, email [email protected] or call (707) 677-2501.

Celebration of Love

The Trinidad Civic Club presents a Valentine “Celebration of Love” Online Auction, which began last Sunday and will run through Sunday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Memorial Lighthouse project at the harbor.

Co-Presidents Jan West and Dana Hope encourage exploration of fine offerings in several packages such as "Puzzles and Brew and Valentine Dinners," “Art, Wine and Decor,” and “Jewelry and Memorabilia.” TCC thanks the generous donors for unique contributions.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

Website manager Barbara Cline and the TCC leaders have made bidding easy and enjoyable.

To start go to trinidadcivicclub.org, then click the auction link on the home page and register to bid. Winning bidders can pick up items in Trinidad after receiving directions via email.

For more information call Jan West at (707) 677-3655. If you are unable to participate in the online auction, contributions to the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse project can be sent to Trinidad Civic Club, P.O. Box 295, Trinidad, CA 95570.

Email Patti at [email protected].















