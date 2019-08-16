Trinidad Tidings: Hotel approved, council meets

The Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria received conditional approval for its 100-room hotel project to be located next to the Sunset Restaurant and the Casino off Scenic Drive at last Thursday’s California Coastal Commission meeting in the Wharfinger Building in Eureka.

The sovereign nation does not have to obtain the state’s approval as it is governed through the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Department of the Interior, however, in an effort to give voice to the many Trinidad citizens who have packed the Trinidad Town Hall during city meetings and who filled the Wharfinger Building last week to standing room only capacity, CEO Jacque Hostler-Carmesin and the Tribal Council have sought the CCC’s support. Jacque expressed gratitude to the commission for its vote.

The Trinidad Rancheria recently discovered a promising well on its land, however, it still seeks water from the City of Trinidad for its project. Mayor Steve Ladwig answered questions from the commissioners about studies underway by City Engineer GHD to determine long term availability of water from Luffenholtz Creek. Mayor Ladwig said that the study will be completed in late 2019 or early 2020.

Rancheria Chairman Garth Sundberg was one of the presenters in favor of the project. Joy Sundberg, Lisa Sundberg, Mark Sundberg, Shirley Laos, Dessa Gunning and other tribal leaders, Rancheria residents and employees spoke about development and employment possibilities.

Expressing concerns about the project relating to design and water capacity were Richard Johnson, Ted Pease, David Hankin, Don Allan, Jason Self, Carol Mone, Linda Long, Peter Cohan, Kimberly Tays, Fifth District Supervisor Steve Madrone and others.

Katrin Homan and many others spoke in favor of the project. Mayor Ladwig, City Councilmember Jack West, and City Manager Eli Naffah were present to observe the proceedings along with BLM Interpretive Specialist Leisyka Parrott, Scott Baker, Bryce Kenny, Dennis Koutouzos, Elaine Weinreb, Zack Brown, Robert Hemsted, Rachel Sundberg, Ruby Rollings and many other Trinidad, Westhaven and Rancheria residents.

More planning will be performed on the part of the Trinidad Rancheria and the City of Trinidad, particularly concerning water availability, however, the vote of the California Coastal Commission has moved the hotel project closer to fruition.

Trinidad City Council

The Trinidad City Council meets today, Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. in Trinidad Town Hall.

Among the agenda items are a resolution that celebrates the Trinidad Bay Art and Music Festival which began last weekend and continues Aug. 16, 17 and 18; consideration of updating the City’s Code of Ethics, consideration of funding sources for a proposed solar project at Town Hall, and the possibility of changing the regular council meeting dates.

In other city business, the Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. and the Trinidad Trails Committee, which is still seeking a qualified resident to fill a vacancy, will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 4:30 p.m. in the Town Hall.

Westhaven Center for the Arts

Bryan Radzin, Writer in Residence at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Drive, will lead a music, poetry and spoken word sharing session on Friday, Aug. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. Budding musicians and writers welcome. There is a $2 to $5 suggested donation. Call (707) 616-8649 for information or email [email protected].

Artist Deborah Kallish, who has her Newspaper Nudes and other works on exhibit, will host a meet and greet reception on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. Also on view are the drawings and ceramics by Lotus Monahan.

Roy King will lead a Gaia’s Love group on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by Song Village led by Seabury Gould from 1 to 3 p.m. Go to westhavencenter.org for more information on WCA events, art and fitness classes and workshops.

Death Cafe at

Trinidad Library

Samantha Everette, (707) 677-3577, will lead a Death Café discussion on the second Thursday of every month at Trinidad Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. She writes: “At a Death Café, people, often strangers, drink tea and discuss death. Our objective is ‘to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives.”

She adds that a “Death Café is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counseling session, with no intention of leading people to any conclusion, product or course of action.” The next Death Café will take place on Thursday Sept. 12. Find out more at deathcafe.com/.

Also coming

to the library

Trinidad author Glory Ralston will present a talk about her recent book, Found in the Woods, on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in Trinidad Library. Save the date!

Email Patti at [email protected]