Trinidad Tidings: History and art celebrated in Trinidad

“Rocking the Boat: John Muir’s Travels in Southeast Alaska,” with Michael Turek is set for Wednesday, April 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinidad Library. It’s an HSU OLLI class on John Muir’s 1879 Alaska journey during which he had his first prolonged contact with Indians and a life changing voyage in a Tlingit Canoe in southeast Alaska. The cost of the class is $30 for OLLI members.

Another Trinidad Library-OLLI class offering: “Every Picture Tells a Story: A Rod Stewart Look at Local History” with Jerry and Gisela Rohde will be presented on Sunday, April 28 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Inspired by Rod Stewart’s song, the Rohdes will look at dozens of iconic Humboldt County photographs and students will learn the stories behind them, including the “Railroad that Displaced the Sea Lions,” the “Fire that Brought Forth the Raisins,” the “Hotel that Confiscated the Bloodhounds,” and many more. The cost of the class is $30 for OLLI members.

Sign up for these classes by calling (707) 826-5880 or go to humboldt.edu/olli.

Trinidad Museum Annual Meeting

“Wildflowers of Redwood National and State Parks,” a presentation by biologist and Redwood National Park volunteer and Trinidad Museum Board Member and Natural History Room co-chairman Jim Webb, will be featured at the museum’s Annual Meeting set for Saturday, April 27, at 2 p.m. A short business meeting will precede the presentation and refreshments and an invitation to enjoy the Native Plant Garden will follow.

Trinidad Museum Society members and guests also can visit the 50th year commemoration of Redwood National Park’s Lady Bird Johnson Grove in the Photography Room. The exhibits show the park’s beginnings and the dedication of the grove during which President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat, Past-President Lyndon B. Johnson and his first lady, Lady Bird, future President (Governor of California in 1969) Ronald Reagan, the Rev. Billy Graham, Congressman Don Clausen, and Department of the Interior and park dignitaries all were present to celebrate the formation of RNP.

There is a video loop showing the arrival of the dignitaries on Air Force One and Marine One at the McKinleyville airport courtesy of Humboldt State University Special Collections. The exhibit, curated by Ashley Mobley and Alexandra Cox, was formed with the cooperation of Redwood National and State Parks curators in the Orick office.

At the Trinidad Art Gallery

Recent works by fused glass and mosaic artist Barbara Wright and landscape paintings in oil and fine-line brush ink by Howdy Emerson are featured at Trinidad Art Gallery, 490 Trinity St. The gallery is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the Westhaven Center for the Arts

Join Debbie Dew and the Gang for a free afternoon of creative fun on Saturday, April 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. at WCA, 501 South Westhaven Dr. Parents welcome too. Snacks for the children.

April is National Poetry Month. Ryan Van Lenning will present “An Evening of Earth Poetry” on Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. at WCA. Ryan will read from Re-Membering and poems from upcoming books. He received this year’s Jodi Stuz Poetry Award for And All the Walls Between Them. There is a $5 to $20 sliding scale admission. Refreshments will be available.

Extra Blues Night on Thursday, April 18, will feature David Jacob Stain and Bob Beach in a musical conversation between David’s intense slide guitar and Bob’s harmonica. The duo performs on both the east and west coasts, combining blues, ballads and rock and roll with plenty of humor. Their You Tube links are on the WCA web page (westhavencenter.org). There is a $10 to $20 sliding scale admission.

On the regular Third Friday Blues night, Friday, April 19, Jim Lahman, Bill Moenkhe and Dale Cash will perform “Songs of Elvis” at 7 p.m. There is a $5 to $20 sliding scale admission. Refreshments will be available.

Capt. Stacy Barr of the CHP

Despite 23 years with the California Highway Patrol, Captain Stacy Barr has lost none of her enthusiasm for the mission and work of law enforcement and service-oriented group of 7,000 members of the CHP.

One of three women in the Humboldt County CHP, she told of her career, which was inspired by an elementary school DARE program at last week’s Trinidad Civic Club meeting.

Capt. Barr explained the commitment and perils of working in the organization focused on “safety, security and service.” She told TCC members that the California Highway Patrol was formed in 1929 but that women were not able to serve until 1974.

Now there are 447 women in the force, whose members are trained at a West Sacramento academy, where Barr received intensive DUI training and also learned how to change tires in terrible weather. The regular monthly Civic Club meeting went on much longer than normal with members thoroughly engaged by Captain Barr’s remarks and willingness to answer all questions.

Penne O’Gara introduced Captain Barr. Dana Hope and Jan West presided at the business meeting and Sally Renlund, Pam Topolewski and Lena Macy decorated and hosted the Easter-themed gathering.

Email Patti at [email protected].















