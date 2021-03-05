Trinidad Tidings: Hints of spring at Westhaven Center for the Arts

The Westhaven Center for the Arts continues to add new art to its virtual Community Gallery, viewable at westhavencenter.org. Uplifting hints of spring can be viewed there now in recent landscapes by Ann Anderson and Nancy Rickard. All local artists are invited to participate and may submit photos at [email protected].

WCA also currently seeks submissions from young artists (25 years and under) for an Emerging Artists Showcase entitled “Through the Looking Glass; Young Icons of the Future.”

This provides young artists an opportunity to share artwork and experiences during these challenging times. The project will provide an Artists’ Space Online for open dialogues about artwork and creative process. Contact Jolie Einem at [email protected] for details.

For online exhibits, artists are not required to become members of WCA, as the organization wishes to support all local artists, and “bring our community together in creative play.” View these galleries, learn more about the center’s continued online events such as dance parties, movie nights and outdoor performances; read news updates or consider donating or becoming a member at westhavencenter.org.

Lighthouse open Saturday

The 1871 Trinidad Head Lighthouse will be open for grounds tours on Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to noon courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management, Trinidad Museum Society and the Trinidad Rancheria.

Museum docents are available to show vintage photographs and tell about the lighthouse keepers and their duties at the site. December 1, 2021 will mark the 150th anniversary of continuous navigational aid to mariners from the site.

The Trinidad Head trail to the lighthouse is approximately one half mile. Pedestrian access only. Face coverings and physical distancing recommended.

Email Patti at [email protected].















