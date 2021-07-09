Trinidad Tidings: Harvest boxes available, Lighthouse grading to proceed

North Coast Growers Association’s Harvest Box Program will distribute fresh local vegetables and fruits each Wednesday in Saunders Park between 2:30 and 4 p.m.

The Harvest Box Program was created by the North Coast Growers’ Association to better connect people in the community with locally grown produce. Assistant Manager Katherine Nunes-Siciliani writes that the NCGA has expanded its program to Trinidad and will be distributing pre-ordered produce boxes. Customers order boxes online ahead of time, and then pick-up their box at the Saunders Park parking area off Janis Court and Patrick’s Point Drive. The boxes cost $20, and are half-off for customers with food stamps. Watch for a small pop-up canopy, table, and sign identifying the program, which will be in operation through October.

Find out more on the Harvest Box Program web page: northcoastgrowersassociation.org/harvestbox or email Katherine Nunes-Siciliani at [email protected].

Songbirds and seabirds of Trinidad

Take a morning walk with biologist Russ Namitz winding through the forest of Elk Head, off Stagecoach Road, listening and looking for songbirds on Saturday, July 10 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The trail opens up to the ocean offering spectacular views of offshore rocks and seabirds. Come prepared for a flat 1.5 mile walk. Spotting scope will be provided compliments of event sponsor Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, or you can bring your own binoculars.

RSVP required. Email [email protected] to sign up or call (707) 677-2501.

Tide-pooling for All Abilities

Trinidad Coastal Land Trust is planning Tidepooling for All Abilities at Trinidad Pier on Sunday, July 25 from 7 to 9 a.m. This early morning intertidal exploration offers a lovely low tide and colorful tidepool creatures. A bonus is that at this location, it is fairly easy access for tide-poolers of all abilities.

RSVP required. Email [email protected] to sign up.

Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse at the harbor grading permit approved

The first step in completing the permit process to permanently locate the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse at the harbor location, approximately where you see it today, but raised on a foundation, was approved in a 3-1 Trinidad City Planning Commission vote last week.

The 1898 bronze fog bell will rest on a platform in front of the lighthouse. Planning Commission Chairwoman Cheryl Kelly voted “yes” along with Commissioners Diane Stockness and Aaron Hakenen. Commissioner Tom Hopkins voted “no.”

Commissioner Richard Johnson was not present. Permit co-applicants Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria, the property owner, and Trinidad Civic Club will proceed to the Coastal Development Permit process with the California Coastal Commission.

