Trinidad Tidings: Halloween crafts, art, parade and more

Children of all ages are invited to the Autumn and Halloween Crafts session on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr.

Debbie Dew and the Gang, including Debbie’s protege, Sarah, will continue the tradition of carving pumpkins, making bats, spiders, ghosts and mobiles. It’s free and open to creative parents also.

On the same evening, Oct. 26, Westhaven Center for the Arts presents the RLA Trio with featured trumpeter Nicholas Dominic Talvola, who recently returned from an extended tour of Europe and Asia.

Arcata-raised Talvola has shared the stage with artists Erika Badu, Earth Wind & Fire, Richard Bona and Billy Cobham. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 to $20 on a sliding scale. Refreshments are available.

Visit westhavencenter.org for more information about WCA’s many fitness and art classes, exhibits and programs.

Fourth Friday Flicks

Network (1976) will be shown on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. The film features Peter Finch, William Holden, Faye Dunaway and Robert Duvall, was directed by Sidney Lumet and earned four Oscars. It’s a fast-moving drama with comedic elements about the world of behind-the-scenes broadcast news-making. Sliding scale admission donations.

Halloween Parade

The annual Trinidad School Halloween Parade, during which the entire student body and staff walk down the streets of Trinidad to show off the latest in frightening Halloween fashion, will commence on Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m.

The parade stops at Murphy’s Market, which traditionally presents the ghosts, pumpkins, witches, monsters and other scary creatures with treats. The community is encouraged to view the spectacle, which begins and ends on Trinity Street.

Botanizing Along the Coast

Trinidad Coastal Land Trust and California Native Plant Society invite hikers to join in walks at multiple Trinidad trails (Houda, Luffenholtz, Trinidad Head) on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9:30 to 2 p.m. Hikes are limited to 20 people so reserve a place now by calling the TCLT office: (707) 677-2501.

On the same day, there is a TCLT Stewardship Day removing invasive species from the steep, difficult to access Martin Creek Trail from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Sturdy boots and protective clothing are essential for volunteers. Call (707) 677-2501 for details.

As well, the Trinidad Head Lighthouse will be open for tours between 10 a.m. and noon on the usual First Saturday Lighthouse Tour on Nov. 2 courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management, the Trinidad Rancheria and Trinidad Museum docents. Pedestrian access only.

Sacred Saunter on Trinidad Head

There will be a Sacred Saunter on Trinidad Head on Saturday, Nov. 2 starting at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Lighthouse in the harbor. The procession up Trinidad Head to the 1913 replica of the 1775 Spanish Cross for Communion will be led by Fr. Daniel London, rector of Christ Episcopal Church Eureka and Sts. Martha and Mary Mission of Trinidad. All are welcome.

Gratitude, Notre Dame

Dr. Sharon Ferrett will present “Gratitude: Looking for the Good” on successive Wednesdays, Nov. 6 and 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Trinidad Library. This is OLLI Class No. 43892 and tuition is $35.

Dr. Ron Johnson, retired HSU art professor, will present “Notre Dame: A Masterpiece in Flames” on Friday, Nov. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trinidad Library. The OLLI Course no. is 43854 and tuition i s $30.

Sign up for these classes taught by experienced, popular presenters by registering at humboldt.edu/olli or call (707) 826-5880.

Chamber meeting

Allie Hemstra, director of the Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, invites Chamber members and guests to the Annual Dinner Meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in Trinidad Town Hall. The Board of Directors will present a program on 2019 and 2020 events and projects. Dinner is $20.

CASA Walk

Trinidad Civic Club Co-President Dana Hope and walkers Penne O’Gara, Lena Macy and Gary Stillman received the news after the Oct. 5 CASA Walk in Eureka that Trinidad Civic Club placed third among 33 fund raising teams participating in the event.

The winning teams were Coast Central Credit Union, which raised almost $12,000 and Redwood Capital Bank, which raised about $11,000. The smaller Trinidad Civic Club team raised over $5,700.

TCC members Sally Renlund, Jan West and Katrin Homan and other Club members were active in the effort to support CASA programs to help foster children. Go to humboldtcasa.org for more details about the organization.

In other Trinidad Civic Club news, the Club thanks the hard-working team which cleaned and painted the Memorial Lighthouse at the harbor late last month.

Gary Stillman, John Meyers, Mary Kline, Hannah Eckberg, Jack West, Joey Wauters and Zuleika Navarro were among the crew who volunteered their time to vastly improve the appearance of the lighthouse and the fog bell support.

The old “upper site” at Edwards Street and Trinity grounds improvement and slab removal project following the Jan. 10, 2018 move of the Memorial Lighthouse and Fog Bell to the Trinidad Rancheria harbor property was completed this month.

The Trinidad Civic Club and the Rancheria will now proceed with plans for permanent placement of the historic structures.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















