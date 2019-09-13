Trinidad Tidings: Giant Monument Gateway Festival in Trinidad

The California Coastal National Monument Trinidad Gateway Festival is coming up Saturday, Sept. 28 starting at 8 a.m. at venues all over Trinidad.

The Festival is a community celebration of the coast and of the 20,000 off shore rocks that make up the California Coastal Monument. Some of the activities include 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. water rescue relays at Trinidad State Beach sponsored by California State Parks, Mini Kayak tours from 9 to 11 a.m. with HSU Center Activities at Launcher Beach and fishing and crabbing off the pier from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. sponsored by Trinidad Rancheria.

A Trinidad Civic Club Flea Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. benefiting the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse at Town Hall, an Open House will be held at Humboldt State University Marine Laboratory from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a CCNM Fair near the Memorial Lighthouse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the harbor with music by the Tidepool High Divers and food provided by La Barca.

There will be Trinidad Head Lighthouse tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. sponsored by the Trinidad Museum Society with living history performance from 1 to 3 p.m. by Julie Clark of the Bureau of Land Management.

A 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Trinidad Museum takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 at the museum, a Trinidad School Seabird Art Contest with contest winners will be on view at Seascape Restaurant,.

AnOpen House at Trinidad Coastal Land Trust’s Simmons Gallery will be from 1 to 4 p.m. ending with Tastin’ Trinidad in Saunders Park sponsored by the Trinidad chamber of Commerce. The $25 per person admission benefits the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust. There is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. For more information, call (707) 677-2501.

Coastal Cleanup Day Sept. 21

California Coastal Cleanup Day is set for Saturday, Sept. 21 all day. The 35th Annual event will take place at more than 1,000 inland and coastal sites along watersheds.

To find out how you can be a part of beautifying and caring for the coast, go to coastalcleanupday.org.

Friends of Scenic Drive

Friends of Scenic Drive is a newly formed concerned citizens organization consisting of Trinidad residents, businesses and organizations committed to: 1. gaining sufficient support to fund the repair and maintenance of the badly deteriorating three-mile stretch of the old Redwood Highway south of Trinidad called Scenic Drive, off of which visitors to Baker Beach, Luffenholtz Beach, Houda Beach and Moonstone Beach depend on access; 2. enable improvements for access for motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians, and delivery and emergency vehicles; and, 3. create a plan for Scenic Drive through 2050 and beyond.

Go to friendsofscenicdrive.org or email i[email protected] to find out more.

Trinidad Artisans Market

The final Trinidad Artisans Market next to Murphy’s Market will take place Sunday Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music, food, hand crafted goods all are a part of the day. For more information, call event coordinator Penny Gunn at (77) 834-8720.

Musician in Residence

Musician in Residence Rosalind Parducci will explain what the recording process is like on Saturday, September 14 from 1 to 4 at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Drive. She will be available for conversation and demonstrations as she creates her new solo album.

Song Village takes place at WCA on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. Seabury Gould hosts the folk and popular song gathering of group singers. Find out more by calling (707) 845-8167.

While you’re enjoying WCA events, art and fitness classes, concerts and discussions at WCA, make time to view the new “Road to Renewal” exhibit of carved and kiln-formed glass sculpture by Susan Bloch and oil paintings by Yvonne Kern. WCA is open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

A Night of Improv

A Night at the Improv! featuring “On the Spot” with a dinner, auction, raffle and music is set for Sunday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cher-ae Heights Casino one mile south of Trinidad off Scenic Drive. AJ’s Living, “changing lives in a supportive clean and sober environment,” is sponsoring the event. The event is dedicated to helping the recovery of individuals with substance use disorders. Support the program by attending the event. Tickets are $50 per person or $375 per table (eight people). Order tickets by calling (707) 630-3619 or email [email protected] for information.

CASA Kid Walk coming Oct. 5

You’ve seen blue and white CASA support signs all over Trinidad. CASA is a critical agency dedicated to training court appointed child advocates serving foster children. Last year, 51 fully trained court advocates served 74 local foster children.

By summer 2019, 63 advocates have been trained serving 96 foster children in Humboldt County. The Humboldt County Sheriffs Office, Green Diamond, Redwood Capital Bank and many other local businesses, organizations and individuals join in raising money to train the child advocates.

Trinidad Civic Club raised enough money last year to train two advocates. This year, Co-Presidents Dana Hope and Jan West and organizer Sally Renlund are determined to bring hope, care, love and stability to the many Humboldt children who need attention.

The CASA Kid Walk, which commences at Madaket Plaza on Oct. 5, is the culmination of months of fundraising efforts for Advocate Training, which takes place on Wednesdays between Oct. 16 and Nov. 20. The current CASA summer class has 20 people enrolled at the CASA office, 2356 Myrtle Avenue, Eureka. Many more advocates are needed. Call (707) 443-3197 or email [email protected] for more information. HumboldtCASA.org is the web site.

Kathleen Duncan turns 90!

Happy Birthday to 40-year Trinidad resident Kathleen Duncan, born in Loma Linda Hospital 90 years ago on Sept. 18, 1929.

Weekly volunteer at the Mad River Hospital Gift Shop, charter member of the Trinidad Community Choir in 1982, line dancer, past president of Trinidad Civic Club and of the Mad River Hospital Volunteer organization, and cosmetologist to the stars during her Beverly Hills Hotel career, Kathleen is wished well by her wide circle of friends and fans.

Happy Birthday also to Trinidad Civic Club September birthday celebrants: Katherine Wayne, Lynda Moran, Dana Hope, Michelle McHenry and Gail Saunders and Charles Haddock!

