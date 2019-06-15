Trinidad Tidings: Fish Festival Sunday in Trinidad

The family friendly Trinidad Fish Festival is coming on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Coordinator Tracie Creps of the Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce has lined up musicians, vendors, tasty fish dinners, desserts by Trinidad Civic Club, children’s activities, tours of the Trinidad Head Lighthouse, an indoor flea market in Town Hall, Lion’s Club book sale, and Seabird Watching from the bluff at Trinity and Edwards streets with spotting scopes courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management-California Coastal National Monument.

Parking is behind Murphy’s Market or at Cher-ae Heights Casino off Scenic Drive, where free shuttles will bring festival goers to town. Email [email protected] for more information.

Trinidad School commencement

Tyler Vack’s eighth grade class will be honored at the graduation ceremony today, June 12 at 4:30 p.m. in the Trinidad School Auditorium. Music, speeches and annual awards for excellence will be given to students by school staff, the Trinidad School Education Foundation and community education supporters.

Grey Whale and Calf

Trinidad Museum Society and Sculptor Connie Butler are grateful to Sally and John Renlund and Tyler Smith for washing and polishing the beautiful bronze sculpture which greets every resident and visitor each day next to Windansea on Main Street.

Ben Rice Quartet

Blues vocalist and guitarist Ben Rice and keyboard player Dave Fleschner of Portland will come to Humboldt for an evening of original tunes and familiar blues tunes on Thursday, June 20 at 8 p.m. at Arcata’s The Basement, 780 Seventh Street.

The Ben Rice Quartet is on its Northern California tour through late June with stops in San Jose, Sacramento and Clear Lake after the Arcata gig.

‘Meandering the Mad’

Historian-author Jerry Rohde will present “Meandering the Mad” on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. at Trinidad Museum, 400 Janis Court.

The evening of historical anecdotes and photographs is sponsored by Pierson’s Building Supply. No charge. Seating limited.

